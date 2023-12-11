Equipped with AI, employees are applying for more jobs. This is increasing competition.

With a cold labor market, inflation, and dwindling savings, AI is helping people submit applications for more jobs. getty

Job seekers are applying for more roles than years ago. Some say generic AI tools are something to be thanked for.

S Nine months ago, Anshita Verma was sending out a handful of job applications a day. Now, the 26-year-old data scientist is sending 10 to 15 pieces of data a day, and she says it’s all thanks to artificial intelligence tools.

“Instead of it taking 30 minutes to fill out an application, it might take me 10 minutes,” Verma says. She says plug-in AI browser tools, which automatically fill out fields in job postings, have The time spent on applications has significantly increased, allowing them to apply for more jobs more quickly.

Others are using generic AI programs like ChatGPT to create on-demand resumes and cover letters that match job skills and qualifications. Some people are using job search automation tools like LazyApply and SimplifyJobs to apply for jobs en masse. And AI tools like Pajama Jobs and TalentPrize, which help candidates identify jobs that match their skill sets, can also boost application rates.

Experts say equipment is a cause, as well as a cold labor market and inflation Employers are being flooded with more applications. According to recent data from LinkedIn, employees in the US and UK are applying for about 15% more roles than a year ago.

“Job seekers are becoming more aggressive than in years past,” says Carin Kimbrough, LinkedIn’s chief economist, adding that AI is helping people submit applications for more postings. “There’s all this energy around AI right now, and if you have these tools that will help you craft that perfect message with personalized suggestions, it really gives you a little more confidence in applying.”

It may also motivate job seekers to apply more widely. “Not only are they applying to more jobs, but they’re actually applying to jobs they wouldn’t normally apply to,” says career coach Michelle Wolberg. “AI is like LinkedIn’s ‘Easy Apply’ tool on steroids. If there is any kind of overlap it is allowing technical candidates to apply to finance or healthcare roles, or making their CV appear relevant when in reality it is not.

Experts say the surge in applications, partly due to AI, is crowding out recruiters, leaving companies to deal with a flood of resumes. “There’s a really big need because of this in the recruiting department to use AI to sort, filter, search, and source resumes,” says HR industry analyst Josh Bersin, who said he recently posted a job for an editor and It received 300 responses in the first hour, “90% of which looked like they were written by Chatgpt.” Bersin says: “[Recruiters’] “The workload increased because it’s easier to implement.”

AI may also make it harder for job seekers, as AI-assisted applications raise the bar to get noticed and increase the chances of being missed amid the flood. “People aren’t finding jobs as quickly as they’d like, so they may feel the need to cover more bases and apply to more roles,” says LinkedIn’s Kimbrough.

Kimbrough and others say AI is not the main reason for increased job applications and competition. Add in slow hiring by companies, layoffs in many sectors, and an uncertain economy, it makes for an even more competitive job market.

John Strauss, founder and CEO of hiring software company Greenhouse, says the number of applications per job has more than doubled since last year. “The chances of getting a job are slim, so people say, ‘How do you work the system?’” he says, a lot.

James Neave, head of data science at job platform Adzuna, agrees: “AI can help job seekers speed up the time it takes to apply for jobs, which could mean they have more time for applications.” There is time and energy. But ultimately, AI is not the underlying reason behind more job applications. “It depends on the dynamics of the labor market.”

Job growth in November was slightly stronger than economists expected as the U.S. added 199,000 jobs, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s up from October’s 150,000 increase — the lowest number of jobs since January 2021. There were also more than 600,000 layoffs in the US this year – a 198% increase from last year. The layoffs in the first nine months this year were the worst job cuts since 2020 and the second-worst since 2009, according to staffing firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Many companies use applicant tracking systems to help them screen candidates’ applications for relevant skills and eliminate those that don’t match certain keywords. But some say ATSs won’t be able to keep up with the AI ​​tools that job seekers are using to improve their chances of getting recognized, leaving recruiters and hiring managers doing more .

Career coach Jessica Menkunas says that when employers use AI tools to include keywords from job postings in their resumes, it can “potentially result in many more resumes than they should.” “This may work a little contrary to the intention [of using an ATS] It was: to really help recruiters be more efficient.”

Some postings on LinkedIn also claim to have over 1,000 applications. “It’s gotten to the point where some companies don’t even have access to all applications – it’s just not possible,” says career coach Wolberg.

Some workers, like Ronnie Lerena, are still looking for jobs after being laid off earlier this year. “It’s crazy,” says Lerena, 25, who has been looking for opportunities to run a business in New York since the summer. “There are jobs that are already posted with 500 applicants a day.” He says AI tools have helped him tailor his cover letters for specific jobs more quickly.

He doesn’t see AI as the only reason the job market is so competitive, but says the increase in applications has led him to look for roles outside of tech and rely more on networking and referrals. “AI is definitely not helping to reduce volume,” says Lerena.