Equator Beverage Company reports October 2023 results

JERSEY CITY, NJ / AccessWire / November 1, 2023 / Equator Beverage Company (OTCQB:MOJO) reports its results of operations for the month ending October 31, 2023.

Main attractions include:

Net revenue in October 2023 was $184,327, up from $125,182 for the same period last year. This was an increase of 59,145 or 47%.

Gross margin in October 2023 was $74,006 or 40% of net revenue, an increase of $32,088 compared to the same period last year. Gross margin percentage was 40% which was an improvement from 33% in the same period last year.

Taxable income in October 2023 was $7,812, an improvement of $28,396 from the previous year.

The trailing 12 month revenue for 2023 is $2,190,964, while the trailing 12 month revenue for 2022 is $1,868,062. This is an improvement of $322,902.

During this period, EQUATOR repaid $50,000 in debt to the authorities, reducing the amount owed to $190,000.

EQUATOR continues to seek opportunities to repurchase shares of its common stock that are restricted from sale or publicly traded. If you wish to sell your shares please call EQUATOR at 929 264 7944.

For additional information contact:

Glenn Simpson CEO

Equator Beverage Company

917 574 1690

Symbol Ticker: Mojo

Website: www.equatorbeverage.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used for making investment decisions. The words ‘anticipate’, ‘likely’ and ‘seek’ and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which the statement is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those described, contemplated or implied by the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the impact of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

Source: Equator Beverage Company

View the source version on accesswire.com:

Source