Equation Announces Its Highly Anticipated Mainnet Launch on Arbitrum

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equation, the perpetual contract protocol in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi), is set to take a significant leap forward as it announces its official launch on the Arbitrum mainnet, scheduled for Is October 28 at 0:00 UTC, Equation is making waves during its first month of testnet phase with an interactive ranking tournament campaign, gaining widespread user support and recognition for its innovative product experience. Additionally, Equation has undergone a thorough smart contract audit by third-party experts at ABDK Consulting. The full audit report for The Equation can be found here. It provides comprehensive review of the equation’s smart contract code, ensuring its security and reliability.

The team behind Equation is committed to pushing the boundaries of DeFi, and the launch on the Arbitrum mainnet represents an important moment in the project’s roadmap.

Equation’s Outlook: A New Dawn for DeFi

Equitation is positioning itself as “the next generation of decentralized perpetual exchange,” offering up to 200x leverage to both traders and liquidity providers. The equation is a true testament to the principles of decentralization. At its core, it operates as a non-custodial, on-chain decentralized protocol, which strongly adheres to the ethos of trustless transactions. This means users can trade directly from their wallet without the need for sign-up or deposits. The freedom to manage and trade assets directly from one’s wallet represents the realization of DeFi’s true potential – secure, transparent, and completely decentralized.

Key Features of Equation Mainnet

The Equation mainnet offers a dynamic range of exciting features. Here’s a closer look at the key functions:

Built on the innovative Balance Rate Market Maker (BRMM) model, Equation Liquidity Pool offers a new approach to price discovery for perpetual contracts based on the balance rate. It offers up to 200x leverage as well as both market order and limit order functions, empowering traders with greater control over their strategies. Equitation differentiates itself from its competitors by allowing traders to establish large and unrestricted positions while maintaining an extremely low maintenance margin rate of 0.25%, significantly reducing liquidation risk.

Upon mainnet launch, Equation will support perpetual trading for a variety of currencies including ETH, BTC, SOL, ARB, OP, MATIC, AVAX and LINK.

Equation allows users to earn USDC rewards by directly staking EQU or by staking EQU/ETH LP NFTs, which can be obtained by providing liquidity to the Uniswap EQU/ETH pool (full range). In return, users receive veEQU. Holding veEQU comes with a number of benefits, including a 25% share of the protocol’s trading fees and governance rights. The amount of veEQU allocated is influenced by both the proportion of tokens locked and the length of the lock-up period, making it a dynamic and beneficial option for all participants inside the ecosystem.

liquidity mining

Equation’s liquidity mining function provides users with a unique opportunity to maximize their earning potential. Liquidity Providers (LPs) can contribute to the pool with up to 200x leverage. This flexibility empowers LPs to customize their participation according to their risk preferences, significantly increasing their capital efficiency. Income generated by LPs originates from two primary sources. First, they earn liquidity mining rewards. Secondly, a portion of the trading fees will also be added to increase their income.

Additionally, users also have the option to contribute liquidity to the Risk Buffer Fund (RBF) without leverage. In particular, contributed liquidity is protected from liquidation, even in situations where fund performance turns temporarily negative. This protective measure ensures the security of user contributions. Once contributed, liquidity is subject to a 90-day lock-up period. After the expiry of this lock-up period, users have the facility to withdraw their contributions at any time, provided the RBF demonstrates positive net performance.

Ultimately, Equation offers users a unique earning opportunity that offers flexible options suitable for different user risk profiles.

referral mining

In an area where traditional tokenomics often causes conflicts and diverging interests, Equation is introducing a revolutionary hybrid tokenomics model that combines fungible tokens (EQU) and non-fungible tokens (EFC – Equation Founders Club). This model consists of 3 tiers: Member NFTs (distributed to crypto influencers), Connector NFTs (distributed to Equation’s core promotion team), and Architect NFTs (distributed to Equation’s core R&D team). Member NFT holders can generate multiple referral codes and receive 10% of the referee’s trading fees and mining rewards, while Connector NFT holders can create up to 100 member NFTs and receive 10% of the total revenue generated by those mined NFTs. Can enjoy.

The concept of EFC and referral mining demonstrates Equation’s pioneering approach to creating a community-driven ecosystem, empowering individuals to actively participate and share in the platform’s revenue.

EQU: A Revolutionary Fair Launch Token

EQU is the native token of Equation and aims to become one of the most powerful DeFi tokens in history. This approach is built on its fair launch mechanism and profit-sharing capability.

The maximum supply of EQU is 10 million, 100% of which is generated through liquidity mining and referral mining, which are rewarded to community users. EQU’s initial daily emission is 10,000.

Of which, 16% of EQU daily emissions will be allocated to (Pool) liquidity providers, 40% (RBF) will be allocated to liquidity providers, another 40% will be allocated to member NFT holders and finally, 4% will be allocated to liquidity providers. Connector NFT Holder.

For more information about Tokenomics, please visit https://medium.com/@EquationDAO/b26a86495939

about the equation

Equation is a decentralized perpetual contract built on Arbitrum. With its innovative BRMM model, Equation offers leverage of up to 200x to both traders and liquidity providers (LPs), enabling traders to establish large and unrestricted positions while increasing capital efficiency for LPs. As one of the DeFi protocols advocating for the resurgence of ‘Fair Launch’, Equation stands as proof of the power of community-driven innovation in shaping the future of decentralized finance. It prioritizes security and transparency, providing traders with a trusted and secure environment for sustainable trading participation.

Equation is actively recruiting Ambassadors to join their growing family. Join today by applying here: https://forms.gle/6VtF41cegGYsCdCu5

Member NFT application now open: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScM31nTKkfcNoDNSxfliy6NQUFyjZESPuXcohY4qBPv6uzUIg/viewform

