EQS-News: Voistalpine AG / Keywords: Half Yearly Results

Voestalpine AG: Voestalpine with solid half-year results for 2023/24 despite the economic downturn

08.11.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voestalpine with solid half-year results for 2023/24 despite economic recession

Revenue for the first half of 2023/24 fell 8.4% from 9.3 billion euros to 8.5 billion euros compared to record figures last year.

EBITDA fell 36.7% to EUR 915 million from EUR 1.4 billion

EBIT declined 40.9% year on year, from EUR 898 million to EUR 531 million

Profit before tax is EUR 440 million (H1 2022/23: EUR 846 million); Profit after tax is EUR 333 million (H1 2022/23: EUR 715 million)

Gearing ratio improved year on year, from 32.7% to 26.6%

Employees: 51,212 FTE (+1.7%)

Economic recession has intensified, with growth varying widely by region

Despite the weak overall economic environment, Voestalpine achieved solid results in the first half of 2023/24 (1 April to 30 September). Economic growth remained slow during the reporting period, particularly in Europe. For Voestalpine, this means a decline in demand from the construction, mechanical engineering and consumer goods sectors. Exports from Chinese steelmakers also put heavy pressure on international steel markets. Nevertheless, Voestalpine’s performance in its most important customer segments remained consistently positive due to its strategic focus on top quality. For example, in the automotive industry, production levels stabilized as global supply chain conditions eased. The rail and aerospace industries, the conventional energy sector (oil and natural gas) and the renewable energy sector (solar industry) also continued to perform very well, bucking the overall economic trend. Storage technology also continued to see positive demand.

“In a market environment that was challenging at times, Voestalpine was able to demonstrate its strengths in the first half of 2023/24 with its focus on high-quality products, especially for the mobility and energy industries. Record figures were seen in the last business year. The current results are in line with the long-term average and certainly satisfactory given the current economic conditions,” says Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of Voistalpine AG. The recent launch of GreenTech Steel, Voestalpine’s ambitious step-by-step plan for green steel production, represents an important step in the Group’s future viability. The plan is to replace one blast furnace at each of the Linz and Donawitz sites by an electric arc furnace running on green electricity by 2027, resulting in a 30% reduction in carbon emissions. The official opening of the new high-tech stainless steel plant in Kapfenberg marked another milestone for the future.

Revenue and earnings growth

Voestalpine Group, despite achieving record levels of revenues and earnings in the first half of the 2022/23 business year, recorded weak financial performance indicators when compared year-on-year. Specifically, revenues in the first half of 2023/24 declined by 8.4% from EUR 9.3 billion to EUR 8.5 billion. EBITDA fell 36.7% to EUR 915 million (margin of 10.7%) from EUR 1.4 billion (margin of 15.6%). The Metal Engineering Division was able to grow both revenues and EBITDA supported by strong performance in the Railway Systems Business Unit and Tubular (Seamless Tube) Products segment. The other three divisions reported weak growth during the period under review. Profit from operations (EBIT) fell 40.9% in the first half of 2023/24 from EUR 898 million (margin of 9.7%) to EUR 531 million (margin of 6.2%).

Net financial income (finance income less financing costs) fell from EUR -52 million to EUR -91 million. As a result, profit before tax fell 48.1% year on year from 846 million euros to 440 million euros. Voestalpine Group made an overall profit after tax of EUR 333 million (-53.5%) in the first half of 2023/24.

The gearing ratio (net financial debt as a percentage of equity) declined year-on-year to 26.6% from 32.7% as of September 30, 2023. In particular, Voestalpine was able to reduce its net financial debt by 15.6% from EUR 2.5 billion to EUR 2.5 billion. 2.1 billion in the period under review. In terms of equity, the group recorded a modest increase of 3.9% compared to the first half of last year, from EUR 7.5 billion to EUR 7.8 billion. The number of employees (FTE, full-time equivalent) increased by 1.7% to 51,212 employees compared to the previous year’s reporting date.

Outlook

The economic recession expected for almost a year has arrived in some areas of the Voestalpine Group in the first half of the business year 2023/24, especially in the second quarter.

As expected, the market environment in the construction, mechanical engineering and consumer goods industries has weakened. From today’s perspective, the current situation is expected to continue in the second half of the business year 2023/24 and thus we believe that there will be no significant improvement in demand in these sectors. This means demand has stabilized at a lower level.

From today’s perspective, the automotive industry should remain largely strong in the second half of 2023/24. Although the high order backlog built up as a result of the pandemic is being rapidly processed by carmakers, the overall growth is expected to remain largely stable till the end of the current business year.

The conventional energy sector (oil and natural gas) lost momentum on the price side during the first half of business year 2023/24, but this is due to easing of physical constraints and not market weakness. As a result the demand for voestalpine products has become normal for the oil and natural gas industry. Largely stable growth can be expected for the second half of 2023/24. The good market environment in the renewable energy sector (photovoltaics) is expected to continue for the remainder of the business year 2023/24.

In the sector of railway systems, the current very good development is expected to continue for the rest of the business year, although the general seasonality in the northern winter must be taken into account.

The bullish trend in the aerospace industry will continue in the second half of the business year 2023/24.

Forecasts are therefore largely in line with previous assessments, although the economic outlook for Europe should now be viewed with somewhat more caution. Investment activity, particularly in the industrial sector, has slowed and is projected to remain low in the second half of 2023/24.

Therefore, assuming no major economic distortions due to central banks’ interest rate policies or geopolitical growth scenarios, the Management Board of Voestalpine AG expects EBITDA for the business year 2023/24 to be within the previously stated range (EUR ) will be at the lower end. 1.7 to 1.9 billion) and thus in the region of EUR 1.7 billion, which is also in line with current market expectations.

The impact of current geopolitical developments remains difficult to assess. However, it is clear that the war in Europe and the armed conflict in the Middle East have significantly increased the risk of unexpected impacts on the economic environment. This makes all forecasts more uncertain.

Key Figures – Voestalpine Group

First half to 2022/23 First half to 2023/24 Change 04/01/-09/30/2022 04/01/-09/30/2023 In % Income 9,295.2 8,512.8 -8.4 EBITDA 1,445.7 914.6 -36.7 EBITDA Margin in % 15.6% 10.7% EBIT 898.1 531.1 -40.9 EBIT Margin in % 9.7% 6.2% profit before tax 846.3 439.6 -48.1 Profit after tax from continuing operations 626.9 334.5 -46.6 Profit after tax from discontinued operations 88.2 -2.0 profit after tax * 715.1 332.5 -53.5 EPS – basic earnings per share from continuing operations (euros) 3.30 1.59 -51.8 EPS – basic earnings per share from discontinued operations (euros) 0.50 -0.01 EPS – Basic Earnings Per Share (Euro) 3.80 1.58 -58.4 EPS – Earnings per share from continuing operations (euros) 3.30 1.56 -52.7 EPS – earnings per share from discontinued operations (euros) 0.50 -0.01 EPS – Diluted Earnings Per Share (Euro) 3.80 1.55 -59.2 Gearing ratio in % (09/30) 32.7% 26.6% in millions of euros

* Before deduction of non-controlling interests.

Voestalpine AG’s report for the first half of 2023/24 as of September 30, 2023 can be found on the company’s website www.voestalpine.com under the ‘Investors’ tab.

In case of any queries, please contact the Investor Relations team of the Company at +43/50304/15-9949.

Please direct any inquiries to:

Voestalpine AG

Peter Felsbach

Head of Group Communications I Group Spokesperson

Voestalpine-Strasse 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-2090

[email protected]

Peter Fleisher

Head of Investor Relations

Voestalpine-Strasse 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-9949

[email protected]

www.voestalpine.com

08.11.2023 CET/CEST This corporate news was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com

Source: www.bing.com