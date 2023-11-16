EQS-News: Strabag SE / Keywords: 9 months figures STRABAG SE Trading Statement 9M/2023: High Output Forecast for 2023 16.11.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. STRABAG SE Trading Statement 9M/2023: High Output Forecast for 2023 Output volume up 8% to €13.6 billion in first nine months of 2023

Order backlog increased 4% to €24.4 billion

Outlook extended to 2023: expected output volume of approximately €18.9 billion; EBIT Margin ≥ 4% from strawbag 9M/2023 9M/2022 %9M/2022–9M/2023 output volume 13,642.34 12,645.28 8% order backlog 24,361.94 23,327.59 4% Employees (FTE) 76,632 73,496 4% North + West1) 9M/2023 9M/2022 %9M/2022–9M/2023 output volume 5,921.14 5,628.94 5% order backlog 11,554.11 10,578.32 9% Employees (FTE) 21,991 21,520 2% South + East1) 2) 9M/2023 9M/2022 %9M/2022–9M/2023 output volume 5,434.95 5,039.75 8% order backlog 7,529.27 7,767.01 -3% Employees (FTE) 26,855 27,596 -3% International + Special Division2) 9M/2023 9M/2022 %9M/2022–9M/2023 output volume 2,114.11 1,886.89 12% order backlog 5,251.45 4,970.15 6% Employees (FTE) 20,210 17,383 16% Other 9M/2023 9M/2022 %9M/2022–9M/2023 output volume 172.14 89.70 92% order backlog 27.11 12.11 >100% Employees (FTE) 7,576 6,997 8% 1) Effective January 1, 2023, Switzerland was moved to North+West segment, Poland to South+East. 2) The construction materials business, previously reported in the International + Special Division segment, was included in South + East with effect from July 1, 2023. Previous year’s figures have been adjusted accordingly. STRABAG SE, the publicly listed European technology group for construction services, today announced its figures for the first nine months of 2023. “Given the continued growth of the order backlog and the significant increase in output in the first nine months, we are raising our output forecast for 2023 from €18.6 billion to approximately €18.9 billion. Our performance so far this year confirms that our broad diversification – geographically as well as by sector – enables us to offset declines in individual manufacturing segments. While residential construction remains under pressure in the current environment, we are seeing positive trends in public building construction and commercial and industrial construction. Business growth in transportation infrastructure construction remains solid,” explains Clemens Haselsteiner, CEO of Strabag SE. output volume

STRABAG SE generated an output volume of €13.6 billion in the first nine months of 2023, corresponding to an increase of 8% compared to the same period last year. The largest production growth was recorded in the domestic markets of Germany and Austria, followed by Romania, Poland and the United Kingdom, where the Group is currently working on the two largest projects on the order book. In contrast, production fell in the Czech Republic, Sweden and Denmark. order backlog

As of 30 September 2023, the order backlog had grown to €24.4 billion, up 4% from the same date last year. The largest growth in absolute terms was achieved in the domestic market of Germany, especially in building construction and civil engineering, as well as in Poland and the Middle East. In Austria, order volumes remain below the comparatively high level of last year, mainly due to the strained situation in residential construction. The Americas region also recorded a decline due to the implementation of large-scale ongoing projects. Employee

The average number of employees (FTE) in the first nine months of 2023 was 76,632. This corresponds to an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. The largest growth was recorded in Germany as a result of acquisitions in property and facility services, followed by the Americas region, where staff levels were increased to handle mining projects. Changes in other markets have more or less balanced each other out. Outlook

Despite continued challenging conditions, the Management Board expects a new record output volume of approximately €18.9 billion for the 2023 financial year – guidance at the end of the first half of the year was €18.6 billion. Output growth is expected across all operating segments. The target of achieving an EBIT margin of at least 4% remains unchanged. Net capital expenditure (cash flow from investment activities) is not expected to exceed €700 million.

from strawbag is a European-based technology group for construction services, leading in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all sectors of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our customers by taking an end-to-end approach to construction across the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all we do, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: we are shaping the future of construction and making significant investments across our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 79,000 employees, we generate an annual production volume of approximately €17 billion. Our dense network of subsidiaries in various European countries and on other continents extends our area of ​​operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. Working together with strong partners, we are pursuing a clear goal: to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources.

