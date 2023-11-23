EQS-News: NFON AG / Keywords: 9 month figures/forecast changes

NFON AG continues the transformation process for the long-term success of the company in the third quarter of 2023

23.11.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG continues the transformation process for the long-term success of the company in the third quarter of 2023

Recurring revenue increases by 5.1% to EUR 57.8 million in the first nine months of 2023

Share of recurring revenue increased to 93.6%

The significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA by EUR 6.0 million results in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.7%, measured from a revenue and leveraged perspective.

Andreas Wesselmann will take over the vacant CTO position on January 1, 2024

Early milestones achieved in laying a solid foundation for sustainable, profitable growth

Munich, 23 November 2023 – NFON, the leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications, again recorded good business performance after the first three quarters of 2023 and reached key strategic milestones.

Growth in the third quarter of 2023 was again driven by successful new customer acquisitions, as well as an increase in the number of seats installed within its existing customer base. Additionally, some of the increase in revenue resulted from sales of expanded product portfolios (premium solutions). Recurring revenues, a key figure for NFON, thus increased by 5.1% to EUR 57.8 million (9M 2022: EUR 55.0 million). Total revenues saw a slight increase of 2.1% to EUR 61.7 million (9M 2022: EUR 60.4 million). Driven by this, high-margin recurring revenue as a share of total revenue increased to 93.6% in the first nine months of 2023. The high share of recurring revenue underlines NFON’s customer loyalty and provides a very strong foundation for future company planning. , Given the focus on profitability, earnings performance in the first nine months of 2023 was very positive. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased from EUR -0.8 million last year to EUR 6.0 million in the 2023 reporting period. EBITDA before adjustments of EUR 1.3 million came to EUR 4.7 million in the period under review (9M 2022: EUR -4.7 million).

With seat growth of 3.7%, the number of seats installed with customers increased to 645,707 in the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2022: 622,785). This performance shows that existing customers are highly satisfied with NFON’s solutions for unified cloud business communications. Also, the increase in seats testifies to the growing demand for cloud telephone systems among business customers.

With the aim of maintaining its role as an innovative leader in unified cloud business communications in the European market and exploiting the market potential in the future, a transformation process was launched after the first half of 2023. Initial milestones for an improved organizational structure have already taken place following a management reshuffle involving new areas of responsibility at the C level. Andreas Wesselmann will also join the Management Board team as Chief Technology Officer on January 1, 2024. With more than 20 years of experience in the international working environment and various management positions and excellent technical expertise, he is the ideal person to drive NFON’s technological innovation.

Further structural changes are planned as part of this program for operational excellence to ensure that NFON’s foundations are as strong as they need to be. In view of this, the company must align customer and market-based product management and collaboration between its service-focused sales units and its rapid growth. On this basis, the focus on the three strategic growth pillars of innovative product development, excellent sales and strong partnerships is likely to have a lasting impact on NFON’s performance from the first half of 2024.

Patrick Heider, who has been responsible for NFON’s growth for almost six months in his role as CEO and CFO, said: “The operational growth in the first nine months of 2023 highlights the opportunities open to NFON and our plans. confirms. We can be proud of the progress we have already made and the roadmap we have in place to achieve long-term success at NFON through 2025. I strongly believe that we are on our way to reshaping our role as a cloud pioneer.”

For fiscal 2023, the company is still planning mid- to upper single-digit percentage recurring revenue growth. Thus the Management Board expects recurring revenues to be >88% of total revenues. After revising down the 2023 adjusted EBITDA forecast (EUR 6-7 million) following the first half of 2023, we are now once again raising it modestly. We believe adjusted EBITDA for 2023 will likely be between EUR 7.8 million and EUR 8.3 million. This adjustment reflects our ongoing efforts to ensure solid operating performance at NFON and generate long-term profitable growth.

The quarterly report is now available for download on the NFON AG website under Investor Relations.

Net Income Overview for the First Three Quarters of 20231,

EUR million 9m 2023 9m 2022 change in % total revenue 61.7 60.4 2.1 recurring revenue 57.8 55.0 5.1 share of recurring revenue 93.6% 90.9% N/A non recurring revenue 3.9 5.5 -28.1 share of non-recurring revenue 6.4% 9.1% N/A ARPU Mixed2(in EUR) 9.7 9.8 -0.3 Number of seats

(30 September) 645,707 622,785 3.7 EBITDA 4.7 -4.7 N/A Adjusted EBITDA 6.0 -0.8 N/A

1 Unless otherwise stated, all values ​​in the consolidated financial statements and related notes are rounded off. Therefore there may be rounding differences in the tables.

2 Based on the average number of seats per month in the reporting period.

Investor Relations Contact

NFON AG

frederique thyssen

Senior Manager Investor Relations & ESG

+49 89 45300 449

[email protected]

media Contact

NFON AG

thorsten wener

Vice President Public Relations

+49 89 45300 121

[email protected]

About NFON AG

NFON AG, headquartered in Munich, is a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard), counts more than 50,000 companies, with more than 3,000 partners in 15 European countries and seven branches. With its core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers voice calls, easy video conferencing, and seamless integration of CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium-sized enterprises. The NFON portfolio includes four areas: business communications with Claudia, customer interaction, integration and enablement. All NFON cloud services are operated in certified computer centers in Germany, with all energy coming from renewable sources. NFON is the future of business communications with companies having seamless communication solutions.

Disclaimer

This communication is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for the securities of the Company. The securities discussed herein have not been and will not be registered in the future under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may be sold or offered for sale in the United States only upon prior registration or by virtue of an exemption under the U.S. Securities Act . act. There will be no public offering of the securities listed herein in the United States and the information contained in this communication does not constitute an offer to buy the securities. This communication is not intended for direct or indirect dissemination, publication or broadcast in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or other countries where it would be unlawful to disseminate this communication, or to U.S. persons.

23.11.2023 CET/CEST A corporate news release, broadcast by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS distribution services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archived at www.eqs-news.com

Source: www.bing.com