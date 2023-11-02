EQS-News: New Chief Financial Officer at CENIT Group: Axel Otto appointed new CFO of CENIT

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Keywords: Personnel

stuttgart, November 02, 2023 – The CENIT Supervisory Board appointed Axel Otto to the CENIT AG Management Board, effective January 1, 2024.

CENIT AG is announcing changes at the top management level: As of January 1, 2024, Mr. Axel Otto (MBA) will serve as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the international IT and software consulting provider. In his new role, Mr. Otto will be responsible for finance/control, IT and human resources. Outgoing CENIT Group CFO, Axel Mazé, is resigning from his management board position for personal reasons.

As a financial expert, Axel Otto can look at a wide range of strategic and operative tasks in business management: Prior to his appointment as CENIT CFO, Mr. Otto worked at the internationally active, Breton-based Seeburger since 2018. Served as CFO for AG. By 2023. The company is an established business integration and IT provider. In addition to his financial expertise, Axel Otto will be able to contribute deep familiarity with the IT and software markets.

From 2011 to 2018, Mr. Otto led the Finance Division at Harter Stanztechnik, a leading manufacturer of tools, stamped products and metal/plastic components.

His activities also focused on financial matters in his earlier positions, for example as a tax consultant and manager in consulting and financial services companies as well as for several years in the auditing department at Deloitte Deutschland (2000–2005).

Welcoming Mr. Otto “We are very pleased to welcome Axel Otto, an experienced and accomplished expert and charismatic leader, to the CNIT Management Board,” says Rainer Kopitz, Chairman of the CNIT AG Management Board.

“Together with Axel Otto, we will form a strong partnership committed to the sustained, ongoing implementation of our CENIT 2025 strategy. I look forward to our productive and successful cooperation”, says Peter Schneck, CEO of CENIT AG.

Axel Mazé is resigning as CENIT CFO for personal reasons and will leave the Management Board by mutual consent on December 31, 2023. She will continue to perform her duties and contribute her expertise to the CENIT Group as Finance Director of CENIT’s subsidiary KEONYS. Sustainability Sector as CENIT Group’s Vice President for Sustainability.

In the name of CENIT, the CENIT Management Board and CEO thank Axel Mazé for the excellent cooperation so far and look forward to successfully pursuing joint paths in the years to come.

