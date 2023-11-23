EQS-News: Francotype-Postalia Holding AG / Keywords: 9 months figures

Francotype-Postalia achieves earnings in the first nine months of 2023 at last year’s level

23.11.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Francotype-Postalia achieves earnings in the first nine months of 2023 at last year’s level

Berlin, 23 November 2023 -Francotype-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) today announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2023. Revenue of EUR 182.5 million decreased by 3.3% compared to EUR 188.7 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis (EUR 185.3 million), the revenue decline is 1.8%. Additionally, last year’s results were impacted by a favorable one-time impact of EUR 13 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 22.2 million euros, up from 22.4 million euros in the same period last year, and an EBITDA margin of 12.2%. EBITDA on a constant currency basis was 23.7 million euros and increased by 5,8%. EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 includes the release of provisions of EUR 2 million due to changes in restructuring plans. Additionally, EBITDA for the first nine months of 2022 was impacted by positive one-time impacts. Free cash flow totaled EUR 5.6 million in the period under review compared to EUR 6.9 million in the same period last year. Net debt declined 4% to 17.4 million euros.

Business performance in the first nine months of 2023

Revenue in the Digital Business Solutions (DBS) sector increased by 3.1% to EUR 21.7 million compared to EUR 21.0 million in the same period last year. The decline in revenues in the Document Workflow Management segment was primarily due to a decline in the business of a large customer. The implementation of new hardware and software for input and output management, which began in the first quarter of 2023, is almost complete and will have a positive impact on profitability while driving higher automation and the acquisition of new customers. All other areas in DBS are seeing steady growth. FP Sign was expanded with a broader release to include new functionalities for enterprise customers. In Shipping and Logistics, the continued internationalization of FP Parcel Shipping following market launches in the Netherlands and Norway and Trax Suite attracting customers internationally.

Revenue in the mailing, shipping and office solutions sector fell 1.5% to 110.0 million euros in the first nine months of 2023, compared to 111.7 million euros in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenues were flat at EUR 112.5 million. Additionally, revenues in the prior year period were impacted by positive one-time effects of postage rate changes in Germany of EUR 2.9 million. In a demanding market environment, FP is demonstrating flexibility and adjusting its business model to suit both market dynamics and customer needs.

As expected, revenues in the mail services business area related to the collection, franking and consolidation of business mail fell by 9.6% to EUR 50.5 million after EUR 55.9 million in the same period last year, offset by a positive impact related to the pandemic. One-time impact of EUR 10.0 million.

Progress in the transformation program FUTURE@FP

Carsten Lind, CEO of FP, says: “Despite the challenging economic environment, we are continuing to grow our SaaS solutions, and the mailing, shipping and office solutions and mail services sectors are demonstrating steady growth. We look forward to our FUTURE@FP transformation “We are making progress with the FP Group. We are improving structures, processes, product development and sales as the basis for FP Group’s continued profitable growth.”

FP achieved EBITDA-margin of 12.2%

In the first nine months of 2023, FP Group generated EBITDA of EUR 22.2 million compared to EUR 22.4 million in the same period last year, thus achieving an EBITDA margin of 12.2%. EBITDA on a constant currency basis is EUR 23.7 million. Additionally, EBITDA for the first nine months of 2022 was impacted by positive one-time impacts.

Material costs fell 8.0% to 86.7 million euros in the first nine months, compared to 94.3 million euros in the same period last year, mainly due to a decline in sales in the mail services division.

On the other hand, personnel expenses increased by 0.8% to 48.0 million euros compared to 47.6 million euros in the same period last year. This figure includes a net income of EUR 2.0 million resulting from changes in restructuring provisions due to changes in the implementation of FUTURE@FP.

Other operating expenses increased by 7.4% to EUR 31.5 million in the reporting period. This was primarily due to an increase in external costs for the ERP/CRM project, personnel-related costs and repair and maintenance costs, which were partially offset by a decrease in packaging and freight costs.

Depreciation, amortization and losses declined 14.0% to EUR 13.1 million in the first nine months of 2023. This was mainly due to lower amortization of intangible assets. EBIT thus increased to EUR 9.1 million compared to EUR 7.2 million last year. Consolidated net income stood at EUR 4.5 million compared to EUR 6.1 million in the same period last year due to a decline in net interest and financial results. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EUR 0.29 compared to EUR 0.38 in the same period last year.

Forecast for 2023 confirmed

In 2023, FP Group will continue to pursue its transformation. Developments so far confirm that the FUTURE@FP program is going in the right direction. Following the many positive one-off effects that characterized the last year, the Management Board expects revenues of 245 to 255 million euros for the 2023 financial year, based on normalized revenues of 229 million euros and normalized EBITDA of 26.2 million euros in 2022. Revenue guidance has been confirmed, although it is expected to be achieved at the lower end of the range. EBITDA is still expected to be between EUR 28 million and EUR 31 million. The expected development of financial performance indicators for fiscal year 2023 is generally based on the assumption of stable exchange rates.

Ralf Spielberger, FP’s CFO, explains: “Despite the economic headwinds our figures are solid. Both revenues and profitability are progressing as expected. We are fully committed to further enhancing the ERP/CRM system, we have previously has been successfully converted.” Institutions.”

Key figures at a glance:

in EUR million 9m 2023 9m 2022 Change Income 188.7 182.5 -3.3% material cost 86.7 94.3 -8.0 % employee benefit expense 48.0 47.6 +0.8 % Other operating expenses 31.5 29.3 +7.4% Reported EBITDA 22.2 22.4 -0.9% Amortization, Depreciation and Loss 13.1 15.2 -14.0 % consolidated profit 4.5 6.1 -26.6% Earnings per share (in EUR) 0.29 0.38 -24.7% free cash flow 5.6 6.9 -19.6%

For investor relations enquiries, please contact:

Tel: +49 (0)30 220 660 410

E-mail: [email protected]

About Francotype-Postalia:

Francotype-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP specializes in solutions that make office and working life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping and Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business sector, FP improves customers’ business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management and automation, and shipping and logistics. In the Mailing, Shipping and Office Solutions business areas, FP is the world’s third largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries in 15 countries and its own business network in many more countries. In the mail service business areas, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is one of the leading providers in Germany. In 2022, FP generated revenues of more than 250 million euros.

contact:

Francotype-Postalia Holding AG

Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410

Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425

E-mail: [email protected]

23.11.2023 CET/CEST A corporate news release, broadcast by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS distribution services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archived at www.eqs-news.com

Source: www.bing.com