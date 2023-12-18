EQS-Adhoc: MarinoMed Biotech AG evaluates strategic options for Carragelose portfolio

December 18, 2023


EQS-Ad-hoc: MarinoMed Biotech AG / Key words: Strategic company decisions
Marinomed Biotech AG evaluates strategic options for Carragelos portfolio

18-Dec-2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of inside information. In accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 17 March, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kornuburg, Austria, 18 December 2023 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) has announced that the company considers strategic alternatives for its carragelose business and has mandated an external advisor. A structured process was launched in which MarinoMed and consultants would begin engaging with potential partners.

The company is constantly evaluating the business to enable the best possible growth in the future. Regulatory changes in the coming year will also be factored into the assessment, which are expected to have a positive impact on the Company’s business, particularly with respect to Carragelos products. The evaluation process may include consideration of strategic partnerships and transferring the Caragelos portfolio to a partner that can maximize its value allowing the company to increase its focus on the MarinoSolve platform.

18-Dec-2023 CET/CEST News broadcast by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengase 25
2100 Korneuburg
austria
phone: +43 2262 90300
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.marinomed.com
Is in: ATMARINOMED6
WKN: A2N9MM
Listed: Regulated informal markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (official market)
EQS News ID: 1798437
1798437 18-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

