EQS-Adhoc: MarinoMed Biotech AG evaluates strategic options for Carragelose portfolio
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MarinoMed Biotech AG / Key words: Strategic company decisions
18-Dec-2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Kornuburg, Austria, 18 December 2023 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) has announced that the company considers strategic alternatives for its carragelose business and has mandated an external advisor. A structured process was launched in which MarinoMed and consultants would begin engaging with potential partners.
The company is constantly evaluating the business to enable the best possible growth in the future. Regulatory changes in the coming year will also be factored into the assessment, which are expected to have a positive impact on the Company’s business, particularly with respect to Carragelos products. The evaluation process may include consideration of strategic partnerships and transferring the Caragelos portfolio to a partner that can maximize its value allowing the company to increase its focus on the MarinoSolve platform.
|Language:
|English
|company:
|Marinomed Biotech AG
|Hovengase 25
|2100 Korneuburg
|austria
|phone:
|+43 2262 90300
|E-mail:
|[email protected]
|Internet:
|www.marinomed.com
|Is in:
|ATMARINOMED6
|WKN:
|A2N9MM
|Listed:
|Regulated informal markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (official market)
|EQS News ID:
|1798437
