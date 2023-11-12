13 November 2023 | 05:54 am IST

Epitome of Patience and Grace: Mohini Dhumskar’s Success Story as a Food Entrepreneur

Mohini’s story is one of inspiration – a woman who turned difficulties into opportunities and continues to serve the society with a smile. She stands as an epitome of hard work, happiness and simplicity – a role model for many

Irwin Fonseca

Asagao: In a world where social roles often dictate expectations, Mohini Dhumskar defies norms. Even at the age of 70, she remains the backbone of her family, and has overcome a life full of challenges to become a successful canteen operator at the Mapusa government complex.

Mohini’s journey started from Dodamarg, where she married Mohan Dhumskar. The couple faced the bitter reality of not having a home, following which they had to move to Dular in Mapusa, where they rented a place. However, his financial condition was poor and he was struggling to make ends meet. Recalling those difficult times, Mohini says, “My late husband tried his hand at running a grocery store and tea stall near Alankar Theatre, but luck did not favor us. We couldn’t pay rent and had to face a lot of insults from landlords,” she recalls.

She talks about the days when, after being homeless with her young children, they managed to pitch a tent on a piece of land owned by the family in Assagao.

“Things were not easy, my children slept on planks, cardboard and gunny bags. We had no savings, so for a few months, we were living in a tent with only two poles and some palm leaves and tin sheets tied around it,” she smiles sadly. During these dark days three guardian angels emerged – Mohini’s brother Ramakant, retired deputy collector Afonso and late Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza. Their support helped the couple deal with adversity. Afonso, impressed by her struggle, starts a canteen in the government complex building, giving Mohini and her husband a chance to rebuild their lives.

Mohini recalls that when she started out the rates were very cheap. “Tea was sold for one rupee, rice plate for 10 rupees, bhaji-pao for two rupees and bhajiya for one rupee.” Mohini has been running the canteen for almost 30 years now and battling rain, sun and cold, she wakes up at 5 am and leaves home at 7 am every morning except Sundays and public holidays.

This has been her daily routine and she has been traveling by bus for the last 30 years, while her children now have bikes. She emphasizes that she is leading a simple life and will continue to do so. Mohini claims that she never misused her position as a canteen operator to act as an agent between the public and government officials.

On the contrary, she says that despite her children helping her in the canteen, she ensured that they got a good education and were always honest, so much so that one of her sons joined the police force.

Mohini is cautious about cleanliness and systematic work. Her culinary skills have garnered praise, and she makes her own spices and pickles, even selling them outside Goa.

Over the years, Mohini suffered personal losses with the demise of her husband, her brother and her son-in-law. Despite battling illness and pain, she is standing strong. Her legacy of values ​​and resilience continues to inspire those who meet this extraordinary woman of Mapusa

Source: www.heraldgoa.in