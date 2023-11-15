Published 17 minutes ago

Presented by Acre

The latest episode of the Sustainable Finance Podcast is now live.

This is the third installment in a series of episodes sponsored by Aker. If you’re not yet familiar with Paul Ellis and The Sustainable Finance Podcast, it’s a series of interviews with top companies and sustainable finance experts from Schroders, FTSE Russell, The London Stock Exchange Group, Gitterman Wealth Management and many global organizations. claims that. More.

On this episode of The Sustainable Finance Podcast, your host Paul Ellis is joined by John Holdsclaw IV, President and CEO of Rochdale Capital, Harold Pettigrew Jr., President and CEO of Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), and Gloria Mirion, Head of Acre. Sustainable Finance and Impact Investing meeting to discuss the important role CDFIs are playing in ESG and sustainability-focused economic development.

Listen to the full episode above.

about acre

At Aker, we work with the most ambitious businesses with the potential to drive real change; From those just starting out to those on a journey to create a legacy.

Our 18 years of experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to deliver talent solutions that are designed to drive this change.

Through our unique behavioral assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviors needed to make an impact. We can also develop these qualities in your existing teams.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they can make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Preparing companies for tomorrow.

Acre

Acre

about acre

At Aker, we work with the most ambitious businesses with the potential to drive real change; From those just starting out to those on a journey to create a legacy.

Our 18 years of experience in sustainability recruitment, combined with our extensive global network, enables us to deliver talent solutions that are designed to drive this change.

Through our unique behavioral assessment technology, we understand the types of people, skills and behaviors needed to make an impact. We can also develop these qualities in your existing teams.

We find talented people and develop their skills to ensure they can make a true impact in ambitious, progressive organisations.

Acre. Preparing companies for tomorrow.

more than an acre

Source: www.bing.com