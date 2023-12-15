Epic Treasury rally may run out of fuel as Fed pivot pushes price up

by David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A surge in U.S. government bonds has helped lift stocks and boost investors’ appetite for risk. Now some are betting that further gains may be hard to come by unless the economy seriously weakens, potentially upsetting the resilient growth story that has driven the market. .

An unexpectedly dovish stance from the Federal Reserve earlier this week fueled a surge in Treasuries, sending benchmark 10-year yields to their lowest level since July. Yields, which move inversely to bond prices, are now at 3.93%, about 110 basis points from a 16-year high hit in October.

The decline in Treasury yields has hit the bond market far worse as it has driven down rates on mortgages, eased financial conditions and pushed investors into stocks and other riskier investments. The S&P 500 is up about 15% from its October low and has gained about 23% this year, putting it close to a record high.

However, some investors believe the impact of the Fed’s dovish stance may already be visible on Treasury prices. They say deeper cuts would be more likely if a sharply slowing economy forced the Fed to accelerate its easing — an outcome that would be the opposite of the “soft landing” approach that has buoyed stocks in recent months. Is.

“The market is absolutely priced right for a soft landing,” said Stephen Bartolini, lead portfolio manager of U.S. core bond strategy at T. Rowe Price. “The bulk of the downward move is complete and if we were to move yields higher from here it would be on expectations that the economy is heading into recession.”

The Fed’s new projections – published on Wednesday – will cut the fed funds rate by an average of 75 basis points next year, to between 4.50% and 4.75%. Conversely, traders are betting that rates will fall by 150 basis points, according to the LSEG data.

Technical factors could also make it more difficult to sustain a bond rally. BofA Global Research strategists said in a note on Friday that the swift action would likely raise some profit-taking by investors amid concerns about overcrowding in trading.

Some Fed officials have begun to resist the idea that a reversal is imminent. New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday that the US central bank is still focused on whether its monetary policy is on the right track to get inflation back to its 2% target.

“We’ve already seen easy money on this Fed pivot,” said James Koutoulas, chief executive officer of Typhon Capital Management, who believes further gains in Treasuries may be needed to anticipate growth that scramble for safe assets. “We expect that to bite the front of the curve a little bit until the economy becomes materially weaker.

Investors will keep an eye on economic data next week, including personal consumption spending and initial jobless claims that could influence the Fed’s outlook for inflation.

A soft landing, in which growth remains resilient while inflation slows toward the Fed’s target rate, has become the base case scenario for Wall Street firms including BMO Capital Markets and Oppenheimer Asset Management. Companies see the S&P 500 at 5,100 and 5,200, respectively, next year, compared to its current level of 4,719.

Some investors believe yields will continue to fall. Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, said the sharp decline in yields this week was due to bearish investors unwinding their bets after being upset by the Fed’s pivot.

Short bets against two-year Treasuries reached record levels earlier this month, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

Although there may be some decline in yields in the near term, MacIntyre expects the decline to resume once inflation eases, with the 10-year yield settling between 3.5% and 3.7% in the middle of next year.

Arthur Laffer Jr., chairman of Laffer Tengler Investments, is less bullish on government bonds. He said the sharp decline in yields is already weakening financial conditions, which will make it more difficult for the Fed to cut rates next year without risking a sharp drop in inflation.

Laffer pointed to data such as the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate, which shows fourth-quarter GDP growth of 2.6%, one percentage point higher than in mid-November.

“The rally has been too extreme and the market has moved too fast,” he said.

(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Carolina Mandel and Louise Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Aurora Ellis)

