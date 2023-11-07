Epic says Google Play’s ‘bribe and block’ tactics hurt rivals

(Bloomberg) — Epic Games Inc. launched its court battle with the technology giant, saying Alphabet Inc. used bribes and tactics to thwart competition against its Google Play app marketplace, harming developers and raising prices for consumers. Block” strategy was used.

Epic, which makes the popular Fortnite game, is trying to overturn Google Play policies in an antitrust trial over whether Google has monopolized the Android app distribution and payments market. The case threatens billions of dollars in revenue earned by the store.

In opening statements Monday, Epic attorney Gary Bornstein told jurors that Google pays competitors, including those who want to set up their own app stores, to deal directly with users, and they Prevents it from competing with its own marketplace and payment system.

Google’s anti-competitive actions are leading to “higher prices, lower quality and less choice for everyone,” Bornstein said, while Google makes billions and trillions in profits—far more than it would make in a competitive market. In 2021, he said, the Google Play Store generated more than $12 billion in revenue with about a 71% profit margin.

Glenn Pomerantz, a lawyer representing Google, hit back, saying “Google can’t be a monopolist because Google competes” with the app stores of rivals including Apple Inc. Popular apps like Clubhouse and Chat GPT launched exclusively on the Apple App Store and Google had to fight to win over developers, Pomerantz told jurors.

“Bribery is a very strong word,” the lawyer said. “These agreements had nothing to do with bribery,” and are instead “part of Google’s efforts to gain the support of app developers.”

None of the developer deals or incentive offers that Epic pointed to — including deals given to Activision Blizzard Inc. before its acquisition by Microsoft Corp. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Riot Games — involved third-party stores. There are specification clauses or conditions. , according to Pomerantz.

The trial is scheduled to last until early December and is expected to feature testimony from Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney.

Sweeney, dressed in a gray suit, sat in the public seating area on the first day of the trial. When Bornstein pointed to the chief executive and told him that he had founded Epic while still in college, he received a standing ovation from the jurors.

The antitrust battle over Google Play began when Epic sued Google in 2020. Alphabet claimed in a countersuit that the game maker breached its contract and acted in bad faith when it tried to set up its own app store in 2020. Google Play billing system.

Epic is the only stakeholder still suing Alphabet, after the Mountain View, California-based company recently settled with consumers, state attorneys general and Match Group Inc., all of whom named Google Play in complaints. Was targeted. Epic lost a similar challenge to Apple over its App Store two years ago.

Epic said in its complaint that Google agreed to pay Activision $360 million over three years in January 2020 after the game publisher discussed launching its own app store. Activision has denied that Google made any such offer.

The case is In re Google Play Store Antitrust Litigation, 21-MD-02981, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

–With assistance from Julia Love and Cecilia D’Anastasio.

