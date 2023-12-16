Epic Question: How Google Lost When Apple Won

Apple strictly rules the iPhone’s App Store – sideloading is not allowed outside of it. Google lets anyone install any app on an Android phone. But guess which of these two companies has an illegal monopoly according to the courts?

As you probably already know, Google is the one that lost its battle against Epic Games this week. It’s a battle Apple previously (mostly) won in a similar trial in 2021, claiming it violated antitrust laws by charging mandatory in-app transaction fees and shutting down Epic’s games. Fortnite Out of the App Store. Google tried to take a similar step, but in its case, a jury found that it had maintained an unlawful monopoly on the Play Store; A judge is due to consider the measures next month.

At first I couldn’t believe my ears after hearing the verdict live in the court room. Our comments and readers on the internet felt the same way. How could epic possibly win Against a company that gives away its open-source operating system for free, especially after that company lost out to a more locked-down competitor?

Here’s my set of principles – which I spent half an hour discussing The Vergecast This week.

1. Logically, Epic vs. Google is a fresh roll of the dice.

The court made it clear from day one: epic vs google is a different matter than epic vs apple, with different evidence, before a different judge. Nothing in the Apple case is directly relevant to the Google case – in fact, the judge barred both sides from even raising it. Google’s lawyers were never able to argue to a jury that Apple won. Furthermore, Apple has not extremely WON SO FAR: We await the Supreme Court’s decision on whether it will hear the final appeal. (I won’t cover the Apple case more than the brief outline I’m giving you here, because I’m ethically bound.) Google has also said it plans to appeal the decision in its case. Is.

Precedent obviously plays a role in the legal system, with judges following guidance from things like Supreme Court decisions. But as Nilay Patel points out The VergecastWe shouldn’t think of it as a deterministic algorithm – a new case is a fresh roll of the dice.

2. Google controls its ecosystem with commercial deals with third parties, meaning documents that appear inappropriate are in more hands.

Apple sells iPhones. It’s Apple’s way or the highway, and almost always has been.

Google doesn’t sell the Samsung Galaxy phone lineup and doesn’t sell the Motorola Droid either. If phone makers agree to prominently carry its apps (like Chrome, Gmail, and Play), use its API, and release security patches on time, it can help Android grow by cutting into its advertising and App Store profits. Google builds the ecosystem within. Epic’s lawyers could present details about these agreements and argue that they show Google using its power in one layer of the phone market to stifle competition in another.

As we learned in this test, Google also tried to offer major app and game developers deals to prevent them from bypassing the Google Play Store — like Project Hug, which gave top game developers up to hundreds of millions of dollars. Gave credits, co-marketing, and support. Paradoxically, the fact that Google allowed some competition created a paper trail of discussion about how much of a potential threat competition was, including the “contagion effect” of game developers like Epic separating from Play. Forecasts were also included.

Apple also faced some strange revelations in its case, like an internal email that referred to iMessage as a “serious lock-in” factor for iOS. But epic vs apple The trial included lengthy digressions on topics such as App Store moderation, devoting too much time to Apple’s anti-monopoly arguments for the walled garden. While Epic argued that these arguments were merely an excuse to run a monopoly, the decision treated them as legitimate concerns, albeit with some skepticism. In an antitrust trial, intentions matter – and during many of its negotiations, Google wrote Very Intentions down.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney told me it’s unfortunate that a more open company is being punished for that openness:

I think Apple…it’s a little unfortunate that in many ways Apple’s restrictions on competition are absolute. You must not have any competing stores on iOS and you must not use a competing payment method. And I think Apple should get at least as rigorous antitrust scrutiny as Google.,

3. Some of those deals seemed seriously unfair!

Putting aside Project Hug for a second, Spotify Google doesn’t pay anything To get almost all the benefits of the Google Play Store, we learned in court. I repeat: Spotify pays 0 percent when it uses its own in-app payment system — whereas a competing subscription service might pay 11 percent of its revenue if it uses its own payment system. There should also be permission to do so. “If you’re a smaller developer than Spotify, you’re screwed,” Sweeney told me after the decision.

Google offered to pay Netflix only 10 percent of its earnings through Google Play, at a time when 15 percent was the standard. (Netflix refused and decided not to stop offering in-app purchases on Google’s store entirely.) This test destroyed the perception that Google treats developers fairly and equally.

And while Apple has also offered developers sweetheart deals…

4. This case was before a jury, not a bench trial.

This means Epic can craft a story of good and evil, while Google is left explaining complex business deals.

Epic showed the jury document after inappropriate-looking document where Google allegedly “bribed” or “blocked” its partners from becoming competitors with special deals that at least allowed them to create alternative app stores, join or Discouraged from carrying, I would argue.

Although a judge may well have decided that these deals were not out of the norm, the jury may have seen firsthand how the sausage is made – and ultimately the jury was in charge.

5. That jury saw that Google had something to hide.

Not only did Google have to explain that giving a $90 million incentive to a game developer wasn’t necessarily bribery, but the Google executives behind those deals also had to explain that they were doing it to prevent those companies from creating rival app stores. Were not for. , Google employee after Google employee said they were doing this so Android phones could compete with the iPhone.

But Google’s own internal emails and strategic plans clearly revealed that they wanted to block the executive’s rival app store, and the jury was here for it.

The jury was also in the room for round two of awesomeness, especially with the Spotify numbers, which was Google tried hard Do not reveal in open court. At one point, a Google VP admitted that if the terms of the deal became known, other developers would come to us to do the same, and… negotiate on it, and that would be bad for us.

6. That jury found that Google also intentionally destroyed evidence.

Judge James Donato literally said these exact words to the jury just hours before reaching the verdict:

You have seen evidence that Google Chat communications were deleted with the intention of preventing their use in litigation. You can speculate that the deleted chat messages contained evidence that would have been unfavorable to Google in this case.

Can you imagine being a juror in this case, being told that Google probably took down Even more Even more unfair deals and potentially damaging evidence than what you’ve already seen? This happened repeatedly during this trial, with Epic questioning practically every Google witness – right down to Google CEO Sundar Pichai – about why they did not protect all of their business communications as required by law.

It turned out that Google had set all one-on-one chats to automatically delete after 24 hours by default, and all employees up to the CEO had used it to intentionally make certain conversations disappear. .

Not only did the jury see it, at least one juror decided that Sundar Pichai was not credible on the stand, and the deleted chats were a factor in their decision to award the win to Epic.

7. Perhaps the biggest reason: market definition.

It would be hard to argue that Google has a monopoly on phones, or a monopoly on apps. For one thing, it doesn’t sell them outright, and you can buy an iPhone instead.

Google wanted to argue that the “relevant antitrust markets” were phones and app stores in general – or even better, mobile transactions. This could have been a path to an easy victory.

In fact, the market definition was arguably the deciding factor in the Apple case, when Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers single-handedly decided that the proper market definition was “digital mobile gaming transactions”, a market where Apple had 30 percent of the market since Sony, Microsoft The cut seemed relatively reasonable. And Nintendo charges nominally the same rate.

But in this case, the jury got to choose the market relevant to them – it was a write-in option on the verdict form – and the judge was publicly skeptical of Google’s market definitions, considering the idea of ​​a “digital transaction”. But expressed serious doubts. Made perfect sense as an antitrust market.

In the end, the jury decided to go with Epic’s chosen market definitions: Android app distribution and Android In-App Billing Services. From there, it was very easy to agree that Google has monopoly power – and now, it’s up to the judge to decide what penalty it should impose.

