Epic Games’ Sweeney takes aim at Android’s ‘fake open platform’

(Bloomberg) — Epic Games Inc. Google’s CEO Tim Sweeney testified in a high-stakes antitrust lawsuit over claims that Google’s Android operating system is a “fake open platform”, claiming the tech giant’s app market stifles competition.

Sweeney, who founded the company that made the blockbuster Fortnite, testified in San Francisco federal court on Monday to bolster his claims that Google Play policies are unlawful and allow Alphabet Inc. to maintain a monopoly in the Android mobile-app distribution market. Allows.

The court battle began in 2020 when Epic marketed Fortnite on Android and circumvented the Google Play billing system and a 30% revenue cut from app developers.

“We really wanted to avoid that and do business directly with our customers,” Sweeney told jurors.

jury trial

Google denies abusing its market power. The jury trial began two weeks ago and is expected to end in early December. If Epic prevails, Google could be forced to allow competing app marketplaces and payment methods on its App Store, threatening the billions of dollars of revenue generated by Google Play.

Sweeney previously testified in a similar antitrust lawsuit in 2021, criticizing Apple Inc.’s App Store policies as unfair and selfish. Epic mostly lost that fight, which was decided by a federal judge in Oakland, California, after a trial. An appeals court upheld the judge’s decision and Epic is now asking the US Supreme Court to review it.

Epic CEO testifies that Google tried to cut a deal with his company which he rejected and made a “secret” deal with mobile device makers to maintain Google Play as the dominant Android app marketplace .

Sweeney said in 2018 that he believed Android was not closed to developers, but he later realized that Google’s operating system was a “fake open platform” that was actually just as closed as he found. Apple’s App Store was closed in terms of policies for developers.

Sweeney told jurors that Epic is not seeking any monetary damages. When Epic’s lawyers were asked what they hoped the jury would decide, they said: “We want the jury to find that Google violated the law so that the court can block Google from enforcing these policies.” “

cross examination

On cross-examination, Google lawyer Jonathan Kravis questioned Sweeney to outline the technology company’s argument that the 30% cut is a standard fee charged by gaming platforms to developers. Kravis asked Sweeney to admit that by the end of 2020 Epic paid Sony Corp’s PlayStation, Microsoft’s Xbox and Nintendo consoles a 30% cut on the $12 billion Epic earned on the three platforms.

Kravis also prompted Sweeney to admit that none of the three game console makers allow developers to let users download their apps directly through websites other than Google’s Android operating system.

Epic lawyer Gary Bornstein later asked Sweeney to clarify that Apple and Microsoft charge 0% to distribute Fortnite on personal computers.

A Google spokesperson said that Epic takes full advantage of Android’s distribution options by making Fortnite available for download to the billions of Android users around the world through the Samsung Galaxy Store and directly through its website.

“This option and flexibility is only possible on Android,” she said. “Android is the only major mobile platform that gives developers multiple ways to distribute apps.”

Spotify deals

Earlier in the day, Don Harrison, who heads global partnerships at Google, revealed that his company had an agreement with Spotify that gave the music streaming service a generous discount on developer fees: if users pay for the music platform, Spotify pays 0% if you choose to use Spotify. system and 4% if users use the Google Play billing system to process transactions.

The two companies agreed to invest $50 million in a “success fund” and have the music-streaming app promote “good experiences” on Android devices, including smart watches, Harrison said.

By highlighting the Spotify deal, Epic was trying to show that Google selectively offers discounted rates to certain companies through special partnerships, while it generally allows developers to use payment methods other than Google Play billing. Prohibits from offering.

Such arrangements were appropriate, Harrison said, because they ensure popular apps like Spotify remain accessible and attract more users to Android phones and Google Play.

tencent holdings

Epic made $5.1 billion in revenue in 2020, Sweeney revealed while testifying in the Apple case. He founded Cary, North Carolina-based Epic in 1991 while he was a student at the University of Maryland. It has since become one of the world’s largest closely held video-game companies, with Sweeney as the majority shareholder and China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. controlling a 40% stake.

Sweeney, whose net worth is estimated at $9.7 billion, is a longtime supporter of the open software ecosystem. He is also known for his love of hiking and conservation efforts, including purchasing land to turn into public parks.

Since the release of the “battle royale” game Fortnite in 2017, Epic has become a household name among video-game enthusiasts and the game has more than 400 million users. The company also offers a popular suite of software used to create video games called Unreal Engine.

The company laid off 870 employees in September to rein in costs, amid broader technology industry layoffs, Bloomberg reported.

