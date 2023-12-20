Epic Games Store welcomes blockchain games despite 'adults only' rating

Epic Games, best known for Fortnite, has broken its ban on ‘adults only’ games, allowing blockchain titles with an AO rating by the ESRB.

The Epic Games Store, a digital distribution platform operated by Epic Games, the creator of popular video games such as Fortnite and Unreal Tournament, has decided to welcome blockchain-powered video games, which were previously described as “Adults Only” (AO). Was classified in. According to the latest update from the firm, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). The move is a departure from the platform’s strict ban on AO-rated games, which typically involve excessive nudity or violence.

The marketplace’s content guidelines page now says that the Epic Games Store “makes exceptions for products in cases where the AO rating was applied solely due to the use of blockchain or NFT technology.” In a comment to The Verge, a spokesperson for Epic Games confirmed the move, saying that some blockchain-based video games only receive the AO rating due to their particular implementation of blockchain.

📣 BEWARE: Gods Unchained and Striker Manager 3 are back in the Store following a change to our content policy regarding ratings of blockchain-based games. Learn more: https://t.co/RQGGzWGeG8 – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) 19 December 2023

With the latest update, the Epic Games Store returned some games like Gods Unchained and Striker Manager 3 that were previously removed due to their ratings.

The ESRB’s AO rating is considered the strictest, causing some stores to avoid selling these games altogether. Unlike platforms like Steam and Itch.io, which allow AO games with the option to filter users, Steam does not accept blockchain games. According to the blockchain developers, Steem’s vision is that “commodities have value and they are [Steam developers] Don’t allow items on your platform that may have real-world value.”

