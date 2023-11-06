Epic Games goes to court to challenge Google’s App Store practices cnn business

cnn-

Epic Games, maker of the popular game “Fortnite,” today launched a battle against Google in federal court in a closely watched antitrust showdown over the ways smartphone users get Android apps and pay for in-app content. Can be reshaped.

Epic’s lawsuit in the US District Court in the Northern District of California targets the Google Play Store, focusing on Google’s fees for in-app subscriptions and one-off transactions, as well as other terms Epic faces such as App developers say that has helped Google maintain an illegal monopoly. App distribution.

The legal battle follows years of debate over whether app store operators like Google and Apple promote an open, competitive app ecosystem. Both companies argue that their app stores help unlock billions in revenue for small businesses, while ensuring that Android and iOS users benefit from the security oversight provided by the technology giants.

The jury could hear testimony from high-profile witnesses on both sides, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney.

The court battle dates back to 2020, when Epic launched Project Liberty, a plan to circumvent Apple and Google’s App Store terms. That move by Epic forced a confrontation with the tech giants.

Epic updated the Fortnite app to encourage players to pay for in-app content directly through Epic’s own website rather than through Apple and Google’s in-app payment systems. That move violated the App Store’s developer terms.

The move also prompted both app stores to remove the Fortnite app from their platforms. This means that Apple users will no longer be able to play Fortnite on iOS devices. The Epic case related to Apple may soon be reviewed by the Supreme Court. Fortnite is still available on Android devices through various non-Google channels.

Meanwhile, Swinney has alleged Google “regulates, monitors, and taxes transactions between users and developers”, violating US antitrust law.

Google has argued that Epic simply wants access to the Play Store’s 2.5 billion users worldwide without paying to support the platform, and that Epic’s victory would harm Google’s ability to offer a competitive Android alternative to Apple’s iOS. Can cause harm.

Wilson White, vice president of Google, said, “The most relevant thing for us is to show the jury how Android has created more choice, flexibility, and openness than any other platform, and Epic has really created that level of choice and flexibility.” Have taken advantage of.” Of public policy and government affairs. “As a result, these frivolous claims they have brought must fail.”

The lawsuit against Google initially included a wide range of plaintiffs, including dozens of state attorneys general and individual consumers, as well as Match Group, the online dating giant that owns apps including Tinder, Hinge and Match. But Google successfully narrowed the list of adversaries it faces in the lawsuit as it reached several settlements removing other plaintiffs from the case.

Epic will now face Google in court alone.

Source: www.cnn.com