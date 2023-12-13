Epic Games defeated Google but lost to Apple in monopoly lawsuits. What does all this mean?

This week a jury in San Francisco ruled that Google is acting as an illegal monopoly in the way it controls its App Store. In a separate but related case involving Apple, a court ruled the opposite way.



The CEO of Fortnite creator Epic Games began his fight three years ago against two of the most powerful gatekeepers of the digital economy: Apple and Google.

Tim Sweeney’s complaint? Tech Goliaths have immense power over the billion-dollar mobile economy, forcing almost everyone with a smart phone to download apps through the Apple and Google app stores and process payments within each company’s own system. . For this, the tech giant charges a commission of up to 30% on each transaction.

Sweeney’s campaign against the Silicon Valley giants was supported by many small app developers who also felt they were being cheated on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

“These stores are making a lot more money from the creative works than from the creators,” Sweeney told NPR in 2020 when he described federal lawsuits against Apple and Google aimed at poking holes in the tech companies’ so-called “walled gardens.” Revealed. Sweeney said to keep competitors on their devices.

Now, decisions are pending in both cases — and they’re contradictory, raising many questions about how these might change the App Store.

Epic beats Google, but then loses to Apple by a big margin

On Monday, a jury in San Francisco ruled in favor of Epic Games after a four-week trial focused on Google’s App Store policies. The jury found that the way Google distributes apps and the way it bills within the App Store acts like an illegal monopoly.

In 2021, a federal judge dismissed nine out of ten of Epic Games’ monopoly claims against Apple, almost identical to its battle with Google.

This is a double conclusion that almost no one expected.

Harvard Business School professor Andy Wu said, “For Tim Sweeney, this is a surprising turn of events, because his real enemy has always been Apple, not Google.” , “The Google case was seen almost as a sham compared to Epic’s case against Apple, and it has turned in the opposite direction.”

So the Sweeney lawsuits resulted in one court finding that Google was acting like a monopoly and another court ruling that Apple was not behaving like a monopoly. But what will this mean for the millions of people in America with iPhones or Androids?

depends on.

How will the cases affect iPhones and Androids?

Epic is asking the US Supreme Court to review the decision in the Apple case. While Apple largely won, the court ordered Apple to give people more ways to pay for things in its App Store, and not just through Apple’s own payment processor, which processes transactions. May charge up to 30%. Apple has appealed against this in the Supreme Court. Until the High Court gives its opinion, Apple does not have to make any changes in its App Store.

The Google case is on a different path. The judge presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge James Donato, has said there will be a hearing in San Francisco in January about the remedies, or in plain English: What Google will have to do to comply with the law and stop acting like a monopoly. Will have to be changed?

Mark Lemley, a Stanford Law School professor who teaches courses on competition law, said judges can be too narrow or too broad with the potential remedies.

For example, the judge could order Google to let Fortnite back into its app store. (It was ousted after Epic violated Google’s App Store policies and offered a way for gamers to avoid Google’s App Store fees. Epic did the same with Apple).

Or the judge could use the jury’s decision as a way to systematically change the way Google Play Store operates.

“The judge could reject the idea of ​​exclusivity in the App Store and say Google can’t discriminate between apps,” Lemley said. Therefore, Google may need to treat all apps the same, regardless of whether they are downloaded from Google Play or elsewhere.

Even though Google, unlike Apple, allows what is known as sideloading, or downloading apps from outside its app store, more than 95% of downloads on Android phones in the US are through the Google Play Store.

Epic wants Google to let app developers like itself offer people their own app stores on Google devices, And along with these, it is pressuring Google to allow payment processing methods that do not involve Google.

Apple and Google have said they compete against each other, undermining the idea that any one of them has monopoly control over the mobile economy, or more specifically, the economy of downloading and paying for apps. . That argument convinced a judge in the Apple case, but failed to convince a jury in the Google trial.

Expert: App Store changes could lead to lower prices and more innovation

Both tech giants have argued that the fees they charge on purchases made inside their app stores – between 15% and 30% – are necessary to protect Apple iPhones and Google Android. Apple notes that this percentage is comparable to what other digital stores charge, such as Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox.

This commission generates billions of dollars per year for Apple and Google. Any “digital good or service” that costs money is charged a fee, including virtual items purchased in games, or subscriptions to exercise apps, or dating apps, or any other paid app.

There’s no doubt that this creates a huge revenue source, but for these multitrillion-dollar companies, losing or losing money from fees would not be existential.

Sweeney has long said that forcing Apple and Google to loosen their tight grip on the App Store would allow app developers to make more money, lower prices for consumers and more innovation. Suppose, in such a situation, Epic Games will also move towards prosperity. Nonetheless, legal scholars generally agree that greater competition against the two tech giants would benefit anyone who uses a mobile device.

Referring to the app, Professor Eleanor Fox of New York University School of Law said, “Even though it may be a significant, but not huge, percentage of Google’s revenue, it is important to get competition where there can and will be competition.” Also needed.” Store Commission. “Google’s decision could open up opportunities for innovation, so more players could come into the field, because right now, Google doesn’t feel competitive pressure from the outside.”

New EU rules could shape App Store policies

Whatever happens with the Epic cases, some observers say regulatory pressure in the EU could bring rapid change to app stores.

As part of the EU’s broader Digital Markets Act, Apple is preparing to allow other app stores on its devices. This would allow customers to circumvent what is known as the “Apple Tax” and even the playing field for third-party developers, bloomberg Reported last year.

The EU orders have already prompted Apple to make changes in other parts of its business. For example, the new iPhone 15 introduces a new way to charge the phone – with a USB-C charger (similar to Android) – after European authorities passed rules requiring tech companies to agree on a universal charger. After the.

It’s unclear whether Apple’s changes to its App Store in Europe will eventually roll out to the rest of the world, and if so, how Google might respond, but Europe is the third-largest App Store revenue source behind China and the US. Is. So changes there could put pressure on the company to make wholesale changes to the way the App Store operates.

Harvard’s Wu points out that forcing Silicon Valley companies to change has long been an uphill battle, because antitrust laws used against high-tech companies date back more than a century. And until Congress writes new competition laws for the digital age, it may be up to the Supreme Court to provide some clarity.

“There is a lot of ambiguity right now in antitrust law around digital platforms, and it would be very helpful for a higher-level court to settle these issues,” Wu said. “We need the Supreme Court to step in on these cases.”

