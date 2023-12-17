Epic Games’ chief executive worries that despite this, Google will “get away” from keeping high fees around its App Store Fortnite The manufacturer has won a surprise legal victory over the tech giant on this issue this week.

Tim Sweeney told the Financial Times he was worried Google would offer a “fake” remedy to a California court, which on Monday found the search company was abusing an alleged monopoly over the Android app ecosystem.

In the landmark US case, Epic accused Google of cutting deals with smartphone makers, network operators and game developers to shut down its Play Store alternatives on Android devices.

Epic said the agreements allowed the company to charge more than 30 percent commission fees on digital purchases through the mandated payment method, which it argued would be higher if Google faced more competition. Will not done. The court will next decide how the search giant should change its business to comply with the jury’s decision.

“My gravest concern in all of this is that Google really thinks they’re going to get away with continuing with their scheme,” Sweeney said.

He said he is concerned that Google could allow alternative payment methods, but then charge developers a roughly 30 percent cut of their revenue to use the Play Store. This move would virtually eliminate Google’s incentive to reduce billing.

The judge in the case has already ruled out trying to “micromanage” Google’s commission fees. An agreement with US state attorneys-general should be made public soon and will show what concessions Google has already agreed to make around its stores.

“My concern with the state settlement, which I am not aware of, is that it would restore a artificial form of competition that does not actually provide consumers with the benefits of real competition,” Sweeney said.

Given the operating costs that Epic sees on its stores, “we know that these stores can operate at significantly lower fees than what Google charges”, he said.

Epic is still hopeful of a better outcome from the case, which was the first time in more than two decades that a top US tech company has been found by a US court to have engaged in monopolistic behaviour. The decision dealt a major rebuke to Google while it fights two separate antitrust cases brought by the US Justice Department.

Sweeney, a video game programmer, founded Epic in 1991. Company that makes popular games Fortnite, it is now worth more than $30 billion. China’s Tencent holds about 40 percent stake in the company.

Epic launched a two-pronged legal attack on both Apple and Google in August 2020, challenging the way their respective app stores are run.

Fortnite It was later removed from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store and is still banned. But a judge hearing the Apple case largely ruled against Epic. A petition is pending asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of that decision.

Google’s fate, decided by a jury rather than a judge, was very different. After the verdict on Monday, Sweeney, freed from court rules that prevent anyone from speaking to jurors during the trial, went to thank them.

“Now everyone is a smartphone user, and one of the jury members Fortnite players, and it was good to see,” Sweeney said. “It’s really great to see that the justice system worked out so well in the end.”

Sweeney said he believes Google’s loss is largely explained by the weight of evidence against the company, including how it has forced companies like Samsung to keep its apps and the Play Store on its devices for years. Billions of dollars were paid.

The judge in the case, U.S. District Judge James Donato, also criticized the company for its failure to preserve evidence with internal policies on deleting chats. He instructed the jury that they were free to conclude that Google’s chat deletion policies were designed to conceal incriminating evidence.

“The people at Google clearly knew what they were doing,” Sweeney said. “They had very clear writing internally when they were writing emails to each other, although they deleted most of the chats.”

“And then there was a massive destruction of documents,” Sweeney said. “It is astonishing that a trillion-dollar corporation at the pinnacle of the American tech industry engages in completely dishonest practices, such as keeping all of their communications in the form of chats that are destroyed every 24 hours.” Google has since changed its chat deletion policy.

Epic says it’s fighting for all Android developers, but it also has a clear interest of its own: increasing traffic to its own Epic Games Store, which takes a 12 percent fee for developers who sell on the platform. and see a small cut out of it Fortnite Revenue. Epic’s in-game sales of digital goods and upgrades are also subject to commission fees from Apple and Google.

While Google operates a technically “open” app ecosystem, licensing Android to smartphone makers who could theoretically offer rival stores, Apple has an end-to-end “closed” model where It offers iOS exclusively on Apple devices.

For Sweeney, while the execution may differ between Apple and Google, the result is the same. “You have a monopoly on distribution that is being imposed by Apple outright and then by Google only by secret terms. And these practices have not yet been successfully stopped.”

Google said it faces “stiff competition” from Apple as well as other gaming-specific platforms. On Android, it is also possible to download apps from other sources. Apple also challenges the notion that it holds a monopoly on iOS.

The next steps in the Google case are complicated. The tech giant may appeal the jury’s decision sometime next year. A separate hearing will allow the judge to consider what Google needs to do to change its policies and its contracts with smartphone makers, network operators and game developers.

“I expect this to be a robust process, because Google has cut off competition in a number of different ways and entrenched its monopoly very deeply in the Android ecosystem,” Sweeney said. “Restoreing competition in these markets will require multi-pronged measures.”

Source: www.ft.com