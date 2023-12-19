Google agreed to pay $700 million as part of the settlement with all 50 states and millions of US consumers and allow more competition within its Android app store – a deal that Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney described as “all “Injustice to Android users and developers”. ,

The exact terms of the agreement, which was initially reached in September, were announced just days after Google suffered a major legal defeat in a related battle with Epic Games, the company best known as the creator of “Fortnite.” .

US District Judge James Donato is expected to order sweeping changes as part of a case that could impact Google’s lucrative App Store.

In its settlement with the states, Google will contribute $630 million to a settlement fund for consumers who may have overpaid for apps as a result of Google’s practices, according to terms detailed in documents filed in San Francisco federal court on Monday. .

Divided equally among 102 eligible American consumers, this works out to just $6 per person.

All eligible consumers will receive a minimum of $2. The state said at least 70% of consumers should automatically receive their shares of the settlement.

The remaining $70 million is set aside by states to cover various penalties and legal costs.

Under the agreement, Google will pay $700 million. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google also agreed to a series of time-limited changes to its App Store practices.

This includes allowing developers to use other in-app billing systems for the next five years, dialing back — but not eliminating — the so-called “horror screen” used when Android users try to use competing app stores. Let’s try and make it easier for users. To download apps directly from developers.

A coalition of state attorneys general had alleged that Google’s dominance of the Android software marketplace – where it charges fees of up to 30% to major developers within its “Play” store – has resulted in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers.

The state attorney general settlement is an injustice to all Android users and developers. It supports Google’s deceptive and anti-competitive scare screens, which Google deliberately designed to harm competing stores and direct downloads. https://t.co/HIVhGpxYn4 – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) 19 December 2023

Epic used the same arguments during its successful fight against the company.

Sweeney criticized the states for accepting the deal in a series of sharp tweets.

“The state attorneys general’s settlement is an injustice to all Android users and developers,” he wrote. “This settlement supports Google’s deceptive and anti-competitive scare screens, which Google deliberately designed to harm competing stores and direct downloads,” they wrote, arguing that the settlement “endorses Google’s deceptive and anti-competitive scare screens, which Google deliberately designed to harm competing stores and direct downloads.”

“A strong case has been made for $10.5 billion in damages consistent with Google’s unjust 30% fee in the states’ previous filings,” Sweeney said. “I think they would have got it if they had stayed in the fight for a few more weeks before winning the landslide victory in court. An unfortunate outcome.”

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is featured. getty images

Terms of the settlement could not be disclosed until the conclusion of the separate Google vs. Epic trial. Epic notably rejected the deal when it was first announced in September.

The agreement still needs formal approval by Donato, who also presided over the states’ case, before it can take effect.

During the trial, Donato described Google’s “disturbing” attempt to delete employee chat logs, which it had been ordered to preserve.

This is a scam. Not only was it more than one time the fine amount (remember the RI AG won a $250 million settlement with G it didn’t divulge to anyone without blinking in 2012), it was dropped in the middle of Tha US vs G trial seemed designed to make DOJ and… https://t.co/tO4fFbX2ZN – Luther Lowe (@lutherlowe) 19 December 2023

Luther Lowe, an antitrust watchdog and longtime Google opponent, Called the deal “a scam” It could undermine another major antitrust battle — the Justice Department’s landmark case targeting Google’s online search business.

“Not only was this fine an order of magnitude higher than it should have been (remember RI AG won a $250 million settlement with G it didn’t divest anyone of without blinking in 2012), it was between “The US v. G trial was designed to make it unfair to the DOJ and search case states to get it to the finish line,” Lowe said in an X post.

Elsewhere, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, Wilson White, said it was “glad” to resolve its dispute with the states — and stressed that its effort to challenge the ruling in the Epic case was still “far from over.” Has not happened.”

Google suffered a big loss in the recent battle with Epic Games. AP

“We’re pleased to reach an agreement that builds on that foundation, and we look forward to making these improvements that will benefit Android and Google for the millions of developers and billions of people around the world,” White said in a statement. Will help develop Play. blog post.

Washington DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb was among those who called the settlement a victory for consumers.

“For too long, Google’s anti-competitive practices in the distribution of apps deprived Android users of choices and forced them to pay artificially inflated prices,” Schwalb said in a statement.

with post wires

Source: www.bing.com