November 25, 2023
Justin Sun takes top spot as private ETH stacker with $439 million on Lido: data


Justin Sun, founder of TRON and chief executive of Poloniex and HTX (formerly known as Huobi), promised an upcoming airdrop of assets to victims of the recent hack against both exchanges.

He also informed the community that HTX has resumed withdrawals for some TRX-related crypto assets.

  • Recall the first hack against HTX, which occurred at the end of September when a bad actor made away with $8 million worth of cryptocurrency. However, Sun said a few days later that the perpetrator had returned the funds and the incident was now considered a white hat incident.
  • Poloniex, another crypto exchange led by TRON’s founder, faced a similar conviction in mid-November. However, the consequences were more serious, as the total amount of money stolen was as high as $125 million, despite initial reports claiming the loss was $63 million.
  • To top it off, there was another exploit earlier this week involving HTX and HECO Chain Bridge, with the amount stolen estimated to be around $90 million.
  • While the investigation continues, Justin Sun took it to X to provide some promising news for users of both platforms, assuring them that their losses will once again be fully covered.
  • Additionally, Ravi informed HTX Global has resumed deposits and withdrawals with TRX and USDT based on Tron.
  • Both of these hacks against HTX come after the company’s rebranding from Huobi Global, which coincided with its 10th birthday in mid-September.

