EPA begins formal review of toxic chemical vinyl chloride burned in Ohio train derailment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has begun a formal assessment of the dangers posed by vinyl chloride, a cancer-causing chemical that sent huge plumes of toxic black smoke after a train derailed in eastern Ohio earlier this year. Was burnt.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it would review the risks posed by a handful of chemicals, including vinyl chloride, which is used to make a variety of plastic products including pipes, wires and packaging materials. This chemical is found in polyvinyl chloride plastic, known as PVC.

The EPA said it would study vinyl chloride to determine whether it posed “undue risks to human health or the environment”, a process that would take at least three years.

Vinyl chloride is one of five chemicals the agency is reviewing, including four that are used to make plastics. Other chemicals slated for review under the federal Toxic Substances Control Act include acetaldehyde, acrylonitrile, benzenamine and a compound called MBOCA.

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration, EPA has made significant progress in strengthening our nation’s chemical safety laws after years of mismanagement and delays. “Today is an important step forward,” said Michael Friedhoff, assistant EPA administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention.

Studying the safety of vinyl chloride and other chemicals that have been in use for decades is “the key to better protecting people from toxic exposure,” Friedhoff said in a statement.

Environmental and public health activists welcomed the announcement, citing the long-awaited review.

“Vinyl chloride was classified as a human carcinogen in 1974. That same year, the federal government wisely banned the use of vinyl chloride in hair sprays, refrigerants, cosmetics, and medications,” said former EPA regional administrator and said President Judith Enck. Beyond Plastic advocacy group.

Enck and other advocates called the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, a warning that the US should ban petrochemicals such as vinyl chloride.

Jess Conrad, an East Palestine resident who now works as regional director for Beyond Plastics, said the EPA is making the right decision.

“Vinyl chloride is transported by rail across the country and is the primary chemical that has polluted not only my home in East Palestine, Ohio, but other communities where PVC and vinyl chloride manufacturing facilities operate,” Conrad said in a statement. exist.”

He said, “If you live along a rail line, you risk meeting the same fate (as East Palestine) with every passing train, which is transporting toxic chemicals.” Blamed “an insatiable demand” from Americans for transportation that has “driven the need for increased transportation of these hazardous substances, putting communities like mine at risk every day.”

Vinyl chloride plastic is found in PVC pipes as well as many consumer goods, including vinyl siding, packaging and furniture, car parts, shower curtains, and toys used by children and pets.

According to the National Cancer Institute, inhalation of vinyl chloride has been linked to liver cancer and other health problems, and its use in cosmetics, hair sprays and other personal products has long been banned. PVC plastic is not a known or suspected carcinogen, the agency said.

The Vinyl Institute, a trade group that represents manufacturers, has criticized the effort to ban vinyl chloride as ill-advised.

Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute, said in a statement this summer that vinyl chloride is “safely and responsibly manufactured in the United States.” Beyond Plastics and other groups have “chose to use the tragic events of East Palestine to push misleading and disproved claims about our industry that only serve to mislead the public,” Monroe said.

Vinyl chloride monomer is an intermediary chemical found in PVC products used every day, Monroe said, including PVC pipes used for drinking water, vinyl windows and siding and medical products like IV blood bags. Are.

The debate over vinyl chloride has been going on for years, but has intensified following the February 3 derailment of a 50-car Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine. Three days later, emergency workers released poisonous vinyl chloride from five tank cars and burned them to prevent an explosion.

It blanketed the town near the Pennsylvania border with black smoke and forced about half of its 5,000 residents to evacuate. Nearly a year later, residents remain concerned about health impacts, even as state and federal officials say testing shows the city’s air and water are safe.

The burning on February 6 raised concerns that it could produce dioxin, a known carcinogen created by burning chlorinated carbon materials.

Since the evacuation order near the derailment site was lifted, vinyl chloride has not been detected at or above the intermediate screening level in the community, the EPA said. The agency ordered testing for highly toxic compounds after the derailment; The results so far suggest there is a low likelihood of dioxin release following the derailment, the EPA said.

Source