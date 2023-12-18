EO Gurgaon Champions Entrepreneurial Excellence, Empowers Young Minds

New Delhi/Gurgaon December 18, 2023: EO Gurgaon, the vibrant and dynamic chapter of the globally acclaimed entrepreneurs organisation, continues its continuous commitment to foster the entrepreneurial spirit among young minds. Since its inception in January 2015, EO Gurgaon has emerged as a beacon of development, fostering a community of 117 members.

Dedicated to shaping the dreams of rising entrepreneurs, EO Gurgaon serves as a haven where members share challenges, gather insights and foster a culture of collective learning. This unique platform fosters a camaraderie that celebrates diversity in various factors of life, fostering an environment where partners embrace each other’s journeys.

“Inspiration is at the core of EO Gurgaon’s ethos. We strive to create an ecosystem that not only supports the aspirations of young entrepreneurs but also realizes them. Our goal is to equip them with the critical tools, connections and resources to reach the pinnacle of success,” says Shri Vipul Jain, Chairman, EO Gurgaon.

November brought a flurry of enriching learning and mentorship sessions for EO Gurgaon members. Prof. on design thinking. Sessions from stalwarts like Gene Liedtka, a candid conversation with Yashish Dahiya, Founder of Policy Bazaar and insights on empowering organizations through culture with Gautam Ghai were among the highlights. The month concluded with a three-day Dev Diwali Yatra in Varanasi, enriching the members with cultural insights and experiences.

As the year comes to an end, EO Gurgaon is all set to launch a series of exciting learning programs in December. The agenda includes thought-provoking discussions on evaluating media in the world of “X” and “YouTube” and a session on creating a millennial-ready work environment called ‘The Shake Up’.

EO Gurgaon is committed in its mission to empower and guide young entrepreneurs on their journey to success, fostering an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration and growth.

Source: businessnewsthisweek.com