Envisioning the future of construction: from bio-based materials to innovative data



What insulation materials are needed to meet the challenges facing the modern built environment, including how to create a more sustainable future? What if some of them are already available? Kingspan’s dedicated innovation centre, IKON, hosted a panel of experts to discuss some of the key issues and explore solutions. Michael Bol, Architect and Conceptualizing Director at Buro Kade, Benjamin Constant, Director of Development & Partnerships at Neo-Eco Partners and Sandra Del Bove, Head of Kingspan Group Innovation, each offered a different perspective and shared their experiences on these important issues. ,

Is there a bio-based answer?

Many people praise the benefits of turning to bio-based innovations. However, there are supply uncertainties and scalability issues, and increasing production may also have environmental impacts. There is a need to balance wood production against deforestation. Other bio-based materials such as hemp or straw may require intensive use of land to provide sufficient material. Ultimately, it is unlikely that the needs of the entire built environment can be met with bio-based materials alone. However, they have a huge advantage in terms of circularity and carbon footprint, at least while the product remains on the building. At the end of a building’s useful life, the stored carbon can potentially be released back into the environment.

According to Michael Boll, the market for these products is often driven by the ambition of customers, and he is keen to help them take the next step by designing buildings that are more adaptive, flexible and can be reused. They highlighted the need to design differently to accommodate the low thermal performance that is often associated with bio-based products. “Right now,” he said, “everyone is talking about bio-based, but designing buildings requires me to use a variety of materials.”

Benjamin Constant agreed with this viewpoint, commenting how he has seen “lightbulb moments” in public bodies he has worked with when they “realise they are holding a pen rather than copying and pasting.” People are waking up to the potential of doing things differently and achieving much more environmentally sustainable buildings than following the same designs they have had for the last 20 years.



Challenges of Innovation

Turning to the practicalities of bringing new products to market, Sandra Del Bove discussed the extensive research and testing that goes into identifying technologies that meet market needs and regulatory requirements. He explained, “It needs to perform on thermal, it needs to perform on fire, if it’s an insulated panel it also needs to have a certain structural performance, and it’s really hard to find something that meets all of those.” Ticks the boxes – there’s no magical insulation!”

One area of ​​particular focus is problem-solving solutions to optimize energy efficiency in specific applications. A recent example is an innovative silica-based insulation that can achieve a Euroclass rating of A2-s1,d0 with a thermal conductivity of 0.020 W/mK – providing a slim solution. “It’s an incredible combination and it really excites us,” enthused Sandra Del Bove, highlighting how well these major performance gains compare to anything else currently on the market.

Benjamin Constant said improving innovation and circularity could also be about how you deal with existing products, such as mixed or chemical-based products that are difficult to recycle. Incorporating recycled materials from old products into new products that achieve similar performance and cost levels is also an innovation that is “changing the world in a way that is perhaps simpler and more accessible.”

data and digital

Apart from supply issues, one of the most important aspects highlighted by Michael Bol in bringing these innovative products to market is good data, third party certification, Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and the ability to plug this data into Importance of. BIM. “As an architect, I really fight for the BIM model itself,” he emphasizes, “because I want to be the central figure in the design and construction process.” He described materials passports as an important way to understand what’s in our buildings, even if the companies that built them may no longer exist in 30 years.



Effective collaboration with stakeholders

The main theme of the entire discussion was the importance of collaboration with clients, with the supply chain, with architects and with the market, to understand what is needed and to drive change. This applies not only to the design and construction phase, but also to the end of life of the building. “This is why we consider the circular economy to be fundamentally collaborative,” explains Benjamin Constant. “It’s a complex mechanism and often you can’t do it alone.” He gave the example of working with partners who have already invested capital in machinery and who already have the expertise to help achieve results at scale.

There are a variety of innovative materials and products coming to market to address specific challenges, including retrofitting existing buildings and cutting embodied carbon. Architects are looking for assurance of supply, third-party certification and clear data to enable confidence in these new products. Collaboration is essential to both bring about change and move forward. But it is Benjamin Constant who has the last word: “People at every individual level are becoming innovators – not necessarily inspired from above. Innovation is the spread of the idea that ‘we can…’”

