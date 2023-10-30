Envisioning a Surprising 2030 Valuation – Cryptosaurus

A recently released report explores the future prospects of blockchain technology, specifically focusing on the revival and growing influence of Solana (SOL) in the crypto market.

Asset and mutual fund manager Vanek revealed that a key driver of Solana’s impact is its advancements in smart contract platforms (SCP), which are defined as systems that execute contracts on the blockchain without the need for third-party involvement. executes.

Although other SCP-compliant blockchains exist, such as the BNB chain and Ethereum (ETH), Solana has significantly dominated the field. VanEck’s analysis shows that this sector, particularly SCP, is poised to see significant adoption in the future, which will establish Solana as a major player in the blockchain industry.

Solana’s dominance in smart contract platform

Solana’s emergence as a major force in the SSL field is reinforced by its high throughput and scalability, which surpasses many existing blockchain networks. Its ability to process large volumes of transactions quickly and at a lower cost than some competitors has been a key factor in increasing its influence and potential for widespread adoption.

The total crypto market cap is currently $1.24 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

Additionally, Solana’s ecosystem has seen a rise in decentralized applications (dApps) and projects leveraging its infrastructure, further strengthening its position as an attractive and viable platform for developers and users. This growing adoption and technical superiority indicates a promising trajectory for Solana, suggesting it could remain a major player in the expanding landscape of blockchain technology.

The VanEck report underlines Solana’s undisputed dominance in the SCP sector. But despite these existing alternatives, none have managed to compete with Solana’s current supremacy in the field. VanEck highlighted the region’s imminent growth in adoption, anticipating a promising growth path through 2030.

Source: VanEck

However, the report also emphasizes the need for an unprecedented application to exponential expansion. According to VanEck, among the contenders, Solana stands out as the most suitable platform with the potential to fill this important role, positioning itself as a potential candidate to lead the transformational development of the sector.

VanEck observed that blockchains hosting unprecedented applications could benefit significantly from the activity generated by the apps. The analysis presents a scenario where Solana becomes the leading blockchain supporting a single application that brings with it more than 100 million users.

A change in perception in L1 has started to appear since last week.$SOL The month of activity has seen a sharp increase in DEX volume activity as TVL and users have seen an increase. Is this the start of a new trend? pic.twitter.com/wfFyYlvBVS – Artemis (@artemis__xyz) 26 October 2023

Artemis Analysis: Solana’s resurgence and evolution

Meanwhile, Artemis, an institutional digital asset data platform, recently highlighted Solana’s remarkable resurgence while outlining the project’s growth. In the post of October 26.

In particular, Artemis stressed its expectations for future improvements to the network, particularly with its 100% uptime from March 2023. The collective positive sentiments from both Artemis and the asset management firm highlight Solana’s recovery and significant potential, as detailed in their respective analyses.

At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) was trading at $32.83, up 3.5% over the past 24 hours and up a healthy 7.8% over the past seven days, according to Coingeco data.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from TechSAA

Source: www.newsbtc.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech