MEXICO CITY (AP) — Greenpeace activists have boarded a deep-sea mining ship in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Mexico and said Sunday they support the activity being carried out by the ship that is destroying marine life. Will stay to oppose exploration.

Australian-owned The Metals Company, whose subsidiary operates the ship, accused protesters of endangering the crew and breaking international law.

The conflict is growing as international demand for vital minerals found on the seabed increases, but a growing number of countries say more research is needed on the environmental impacts of deep-sea mining.

Greenpeace launched a protest on Thursday by placing kayaks under the ship, Coco, for up to 10 hours at a time, to prevent it from deploying equipment in the water.

In response, company CEO Gerard Baron threatened an injunction on Saturday afternoon — according to correspondence shared by Greenpeace and reviewed by The Associated Press — accusing the protesters of breaking international law and endangering the safety of crew members. .

Greenpeace claims that during the protest a kayak was overturned by propeller wash when Koko increased speed without warning. Legal representatives of NORI, a subsidiary of the metal company, said it was an example of how the protests were not safe.

According to Greenpeace, no injunction has been filed yet. The company said it will use all legal remedies available to protect the rights of stakeholders.

Later that day, two workers boarded the Cocoa. According to Louisa Casson, head of Greenpeace’s campaign against deep-sea mining, they will camp on the main crane used to deploy and remove equipment from the water until the metals company agrees to leave .

“We’re going to continue to try and disrupt as much as we can, because we’re very concerned that this is a tick-box exercise designed solely to gather data so they can move on to next year,” Casson said Sunday. Can enter mining applications. From a Greenpeace ship near Coco.

Clarion, a subsidiary of The Metals Company, has been conducting exploratory research in the Clipperton zone since 2011. He says data from their latest expedition, which researched how the seabed recovered from exploration last year, will be used in an application to start mining in 2025.

“Greenpeace’s actions to block science suggest a fear that emerging scientific findings could challenge their misleading narrative about environmental impacts,” Baron told The Associated Press in response to the camping protesters.

He said the metals company is “100%” prepared to back out if research shows their mining would be unduly destructive.

Cason said the company’s actions show that’s not true. “They’re doing this in the interest of science, it’s really very questionable,” Casson said. “There is a clear economic motive: they are purely a deep-sea mining company.”

As they suck nodes from the seabed, the metals company said they expect to find mostly manganese, which President Joe Biden declared a critical mineral last year. Demand for other key battery materials such as lithium has tripled, driven by clean energy technologies, according to a market review this July.

“It makes sense to be able to extract this raw material from the parts of the planet where there is the least life, not the most,” Baron said. “You can’t get away from the fact that there are about 10 grams of biomass per square meter in deep-sea mines,” much less than most terrestrial mines.

It’s a comparison of apples and oranges, Casson said, while studies show that more than 5,000 species inhabit this part of the Pacific, which scientists say is vulnerable to light and noise pollution as well as dust. Huge clouds will also cause damage.

On Tuesday this week, Mexico joined a coalition of 23 other countries calling for a ban on deep-sea mining. While France alone has called for a complete ban, other signatories are requesting a moratorium to allow for more research on the impacts of deep-sea mining.

This version has corrected the year in which the app says mining will begin in 2025, not 2024.

By Daniel Shailer, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com