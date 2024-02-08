Entrust enters exclusive discussions to acquire AI/ML-powered identity verification leader Onfido

Entrust, the global leader in trusted payments, identity and data security, today announced that it has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire London-based Onfido, the global leader in cloud-based, AI-powered identity verification (IDV) technology.

With this contemplated acquisition, Entrust will add a market-leading, compliant AI/ML-based biometric and document IDV technology stack to its portfolio of identity solutions. Additionally, Entrust will have the opportunity to advance the use of biometric-based, highly phishing-resistant authentication in high-value transactions and signature programs. This potential acquisition will bring together industry-leading technology to provide advanced identity-based solutions that will enable more trusted and secure interactions at scale for people, enterprises and institutions.

“We decided to join discussions to acquire Onfido because we believe they have the best-in-class IDV team, capabilities and technology stack in the world. With the emergence of AI-based attacks, the identity verification game has changed. Deepfakes and synthetic identities are driving the global need for a powerful level of identity assurance that facilitates critical digital journeys in banking, finance, government, travel and more. Todd Wilkinson, president and CEO of Entrust, said authentication using biometric-based, AI-powered identity verification will be critical to ensuring security, privacy and trust in these high-value digital-first interactions. “Onfido IDV solutions have proven their value in the high-compliance environments of Europe. With the proposed acquisition of Onfido, Entrust will have the opportunity to provide unmatched identity protection solutions at a time when they are needed most among enterprises and institutions.

Founded in 2012, Onfido makes it easier for people to access services through digital verification. The company has annual recurring revenue (ARR) of over $130 million and over 500 employees. Onfido’s more than 1,200 customers globally include some of the world’s leading financial institutions, e-commerce, gambling and gaming companies, and sharing economy platforms.

Any agreement remains subject to regulatory approvals and other steps required as per applicable laws.

“We are excited to enter into preliminary and exclusive discussions with Entrust to expand access to the most advanced and secure digital identity verification solutions worldwide,” said Mike Tuchen, Chief Executive Officer of Onfido. “Digital identity is enabling new levels of simplicity and accessibility for people around the world. The combination of Onfido’s powerful AI and machine learning-powered identity verification and Entrust’s proven identity security solutions will enable a new world of digital trust.

Onfido helps millions of people access services every week – from billion-dollar institutions to hyper-growth startups. The company has securely processed over 200 million identity checks with 2,500+ document types and passports from 195 countries. The Onfido platform allows businesses to tailor verification methods in a no-code orchestration layer to individual user and market needs – leveraging document and biometric verification, trusted data sources and more to meet their risk, friction and regulatory requirements. A combination of a mixture of fraudulent signals. , Onfido Atlas™ AI platform powers fully automated, end-to-end identity verification.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal advisor to Onfido. Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Entrust.

Source: www.bing.com