Ahmedabad on Friday witnessed the grandeur of TiECON Ahmedabad 2023, the flagship event of TiE Ahmedabad and celebrated the indomitable spirit of Gujarat’s entrepreneurs. Comparing entrepreneurship to a marathon, Jatin Trivedi, President, TiE Ahmedabad, drew parallels between the arduous journey of a marathon runner and the qualities required for entrepreneurial success.

“The patience to pace yourself, the resilience to overcome obstacles, the focus to stay on course, and the strength to endure for the long haul. And like a marathon, the path to entrepreneurship is not always easy. It has its own hills and valleys, twists and turns. During this conference, we will highlight the stories of those who persevered, who raced against adversity and who won the marathon,” he added.

Graced with the presence of renowned leaders, industry experts and a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, TiECON Ahmedabad 2023 was a unique blend of networking, innovation and growth. Continuing its rich tradition of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship,

In his address as the chief guest at Tycon Ahmedabad, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), shared insights about Amul’s success.

“The story of Amul is the story of India. From 240 liters per day, Amul now buys 300 lakh liters per day. Amul has played an important role in making India the world’s largest milk producing country and empowering farmers. It is also a great model of women empowerment and women-led development,” Mr Mehta said.

He also outlined the roadmap to make India the world’s dairy leader by increasing the country’s share in global milk production from the current 24% to 33% by 20230 and doubling the number of rural dairy cooperative societies from 2 lakh to 4 lakh.

Technical Education Commissioner Banchha Nidhi Pani in her address talked about the growing role of technology in our lives and the initiatives of the Gujarat government to promote young innovators.

“A lot of innovations are happening in educational institutions in Gujarat. The government’s Student Startup Innovation Policy is providing capital, mentorship and support to student innovators to help them convert their ideas into innovations,” he said.

Another highlight of the conference was a fiery conversation with renowned actor Pratik Gandhi on “Ruling Theatre, Cinema and OTT”.

Source: cxotoday.com