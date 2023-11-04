A few years ago, my wife Rupa Das and I set out on a journey into the realm of literature. Immersed in the profound verses, we not only learned to sing these compositions, but also embraced the complex philosophical depths they presented. One composition that deeply impresses me is the soul-stirring composition of the revered saint Sri Purandara Dasaru titled ‘Dharmavemba Sambalva Galisikoliro’.

This Kannada composition translated into English reads as follows:

“Earn the wages of righteousness; Do not love your mortal body. When Yama knocks, he does not let you eat the food you have cooked, nor does he let you take the loan you have given nor does he let you wear the jewelery that you have so carefully locked in your trunk. Is kept. When Yama knocks, he doesn’t care whether you’ve had children, whether you’ve met your sisters or your tears of sorrow. Even if you have a multi-storey house, boxes full of wealth and servants – nothing can stop the onslaught of time! Earn your Dharma by serving God, without falling into the trap of the world!

At its core, entrepreneurship reflects the essence of religion. Religion includes not only moral and ethical duties but also the responsibility of the individual towards the society and wider well-being. Similarly, entrepreneurs are responsible for creating jobs, driving economic growth, and finding solutions to social challenges.

In entrepreneurship, religion guides business leaders to make morally right decisions, prioritize social responsibility, and create positive impact. It encourages a balanced approach where financial success is in harmony with the well-being of employees, society and the environment.

Entrepreneurs who embrace religion in their ventures foster trust, stability, and lasting success.

By upholding these values, entrepreneurs not only achieve financial prosperity but also contribute to a better, more responsible world by aligning their efforts with the principles of the religion.

At the center of India’s vibrant array of festivals, Vijayadashami is revered as a celebration of victory, righteousness and the victory of good over evil. Symbolically rich, this day marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, symbolizing the eternal war between Dharma (righteous) and Adharma (unrighteousness). Beyond its religious significance, Vijayadashami resonates with profound entrepreneurial lessons, linking tradition with modernity and spirituality with business acumen.

The victory story of Vijayadashami underlines the importance of strategic planning and flexibility in entrepreneurship. Lord Rama with his unwavering focus and determination strategically defeated the powerful Ravana. Similarly, entrepreneurs navigate complex business landscapes by facing challenges and uncertainties with courage and patience. They learn from failures, adapt to changing market dynamics and persevere in the face of adversity. This festival teaches us that failures are not defeats but opportunities to bounce back better, emphasizing the importance of resilience and learning from failures in the entrepreneurial journey.

The symbolism of Vijayadashami extends to the importance of teamwork and collaboration in entrepreneurship. Lord Rama’s victory was not a solitary effort; It was the result of cooperation with an army of dedicated allies. Similarly, entrepreneurs must build effective teams, foster collaboration, and recognize the strengths of individuals to achieve collective success. Collaboration fosters creativity, enhances problem-solving and leads businesses to growth and prosperity.

Vijayadashami encourages ethical conduct as the basic element of success. It emphasizes that victories achieved through dishonest means are short-lived. Entrepreneurs who prioritize ethics, honesty and integrity in their business dealings build a foundation of trust with customers, partners and employees. Building and maintaining trust is important in the business world, and it is also a fundamental aspect of religion.

Vijayadashami reminds us of the entrepreneurial spirit embedded in the fabric of religion. Entrepreneurs who align their ventures with the principles of ethics, flexibility, knowledge and collaboration not only achieve business success but also contribute to the betterment of society. As we saw the effigies of Ravana burning in flames during the festival, this should remind entrepreneurs to light the flame of innovation, integrity and compassion in their entrepreneurial endeavours. By doing so, we can embody the spirit of Vijayadashami in the modern world and pave the way for ethical and sustainable entrepreneurial success.

Madan Padaki is the Founder and CEO – 1Bridge, Co-Founder – Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, and President – ​​TiE Bangalore.

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

Source: www.deccanherald.com