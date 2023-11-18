Chain Reaction Innovations has been recognized for solving unmet needs in the Chicago metro area, creating jobs and generating new funding.

Chain Reaction Innovation (CRI), part of the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, has earned a 2023 Chicago Innovation Award.

The awards program honors organizations that demonstrate innovation, entrepreneurship and a commitment to the betterment of communities. Additionally, the program recognizes organizations that are solving unmet needs, creating jobs and generating new funding in the Chicago metro area. The Chicago Innovation Awards is the largest annual celebration of new products, services and organizations across industries and sectors in the Midwest.

“We are thrilled that CRI is being recognized for its scientific leadership in rapidly moving transformative innovations to market,” said Paul Kearns, Argonne director. ​”With the help of supportive advisors and state-of-the-art facilities, our CRI entrepreneurs are accelerating the science that drives American prosperity and security.”

CRI is a DOE Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program node that enables scientists and engineers to collaborate with Argonne staff researchers to transform innovative ideas into practical, marketable technologies. CRI provides a nutrition ecosystem, including access to state-of-the-art research facilities, expert mentorship, professional training and essential resources to develop revolutionary solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized with the 2023 Chicago Innovation Award,” said CRI Director Dick Company. “CRI embodies the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, transforming groundbreaking scientific discoveries into concrete solutions that promote sustainability, prosperity and equity. Our work is possible because of deep partnerships with many people in the Chicago innovation ecosystem and our commitment to shaping the future.

CRI, with its mission to support a sustainable, equitable and prosperous world, opens Argonne’s doors to entrepreneurial innovation in the Chicago area. The award underscores CRI’s commitment to driving progress, fostering innovation and making a lasting impact on the region and the nation.

“The Chicago region continues to be a global leader in innovation,” said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder of the awards program. “The 2023 winners address unmet needs impacting health care, science, logistics, arts, food and beverage, consumer products, environmental, industrial, energy, education, finance, manufacturing, social services, legal, human resources and workforce development.” Are solving it.

About CRI

Through an annual competitive process, CRI awards two-year fellowships to innovators focusing on clean-energy and climate technologies. CRI’s mission is to open the doors to argon to fulfill our promise of a sustainable, prosperous and equitable world , One innovator, one startup at a time. CRI is part of the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program supported by DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy through the Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO); DOE’s Office of Science Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) program; DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management; And by Argonne.

Argonne National Laboratory Seeks solutions to national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in nearly every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership, and prepare the country for a better future Could. With employees in more than 60 countries, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

US Department of Energy Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. Visit for more information

