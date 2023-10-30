Entrepreneurship key to overcoming high unemployment

Pastor, motivational speaker and life coach Venon Chamba believes that everyone can venture into business and start something profitable.

But for that to happen, one needs to learn from those who have come, he said, urging people to stop complaining about lack of funds from financial institutions.

He also advised people to attend business seminars where they can get proper guidance and coaching.

“Starting a business without capital is 100% possible,” said Chamba, a 35-year-old entrepreneur whose main aim is to inspire youth to avoid drugs and venture into business.

“Crying and complaining day and night about the economy will never change anything unless a person starts taking the necessary steps towards changing his life by entering the market.

“Given the high unemployment rate in our country, I believe business is the only way out. People should start their own businesses.”

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, the country’s unemployment rate has increased from 19,7% to 21%.

However, independent analysts put the figure at more than 80%.

Chamba said there are a lot of opportunities in Zimbabwe.

“Large numbers of white people fled the country, but opportunities still exist, particularly in other sectors including mining, agriculture, transportation and communications,” he said.

To help empower young people with business skills, Chamba established the Venon Chamba Business Seminar in 2022, which aims to educate, inform, inspire and create aspiration among young entrepreneurs to achieve greatness in business. To do.

“So, I will be hosting Shingi Muniza under the banner of Wennon Chamba Business Seminar on 18th November 2023,” said the Chitungwiza-born motivational speaker.

“Other guests this year include Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya as well as Nigel Chanakira. Other leading and successful entrepreneurs from South Africa will be joining us from the first quarter of next year.

For next month’s event, Chamba is expecting a footfall of over 200 people, which will include bankers, professionals, young entrepreneurs as well as those looking to break into the market.

“We are looking forward to creating a crusade of business seminars with various inter-communal business partners and we will spread the gospel of profit.”

He believes that most youth consume drugs due to lack of inspiration and motivation.

“There should be someone who becomes a role model for the young generation and teaches them the right path in life. There is a better life than taking mutoriro, guaka etc,” he said.

Over the past few years, Zimbabwe has been battling an unprecedented increase in drug abuse, especially by students in higher education institutions.

