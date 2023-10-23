Entrepreneurship in China: Work on the Family Business, or Break Free?

Instead of the usual questions faced by their parents, Gen Y and Gen Z in China see themselves taking on much broader career horizons.

The rise of a new brand of entrepreneurial culture in China is tracked in a report from CUHK Business School, titled ‘A Handbook for Modern Entrepreneurs’ Which also explores how important it is that entrepreneurs have a wealth of experience rather than just excelling in product design and innovation.

Overall, the findings suggest the benefits of leveraging the capabilities of experienced entrepreneurs at the start of a new business venture, such as by employing them as advisors. They can guide less-experienced entrepreneurs into seeing the bigger picture and thus avoid the blind spots inherent in starting a business from scratch.

Thus, lack of previous work experience can be a liability for young entrepreneurs.

Research on the topic we have summarized for the benefit of those wishing to better understand the motivations of Gen Y and Gen Z entrepreneurs has shown that, compared to their parents, younger generations from entrepreneurial families is faced with more complex choices in terms of consideration. A “lifelong career” has been shaken.

Introducing the concept of “boundaryless careers” to understand family entrepreneurship, researchers found that youth today are more likely to switch roles rather than simply choosing to “stay at home” or “be free.”

After examining young people’s dominant career patterns, decision-making processes, and the influence of family factors on career decisions, the study reveals that there are four patterns of boundaryless careers.

The first type is the “Legacy Innovator”, who focus on internal enterprise within the family business to enhance the legacy.

The second type is the “family visionary”, who sees opportunities to improve the performance and survival of the family business but faces internal barriers to realizing these opportunities. To circumvent them, they approach externally to form joint ventures or spin-offs. If successful, these ventures may eventually be merged back into the family business.

The third pattern is the “reverse winner”, with one foot out of the family business, building a successful career, and the other foot ready to step in and support the family business when it suffers significant declines or new ideas. Requires injection of and business model.

The fourth pattern is the “world explorer”, who works outside the family primarily to stay away from politics and pressure, but remains opportunistic and may be involved in the family business for a short time. The main thing is that they do not see the family business as their ultimate career destination.

On this aspect of unlimited careers, the researchers confirmed the importance for family businesses to support and remain connected to the growing generations and encourage them to seek new ventures to maintain their hard-earned legacy .

“Business families should use a variety of methods to nurture and support future generations of entrepreneurs,” the report’s authors said.

Also read: Gen Z update: What’s important to China’s 18-25 year olds in the workplace

Source: www.humanresourcesonline.net