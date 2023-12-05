Entrepreneurship: If you try, can success be far behind? – Sentinelasmus

Dr BK Mukhopadhyay

(The author is Professor

Management and Economics, formerly IIBM (RBI) Guwahati. He can be contacted at [email protected])

In today’s rapidly changing business environment the fact comes to the fore that development of backward areas essentially demands exploration of existing and potential resources. Human resource management supported by effective marketing strategies always remains on top. Although in the current business environment scenario the availability of resources is not as difficult as in the previous era, but proper utilization often lags behind. As a result, despite the creation of institutional facilities, the results achieved in the next period remain less than optimal.

It is time to see that latent resources – especially human, technological and physical – are strengthened over time, so that the market [domestic and overseas] Competitors provide excellent opportunities to advance by recognizing skills. Building features over time and space is the starting point, as much depends on how it is absorbed, so business is a continuous and intuitive process.

Today, it is a known fact that entrepreneurship management covers a very large area, even as it covers the ability to develop, organize and manage a business enterprise along with countering the risks to earn profits and Talks about desire. Thus, entrepreneurial spirit characterizes innovation [innovation plus invention] And risk taking is, and is, an essential part of a nation’s ability to succeed in a constantly changing and increasingly competitive international marketplace.

Establishing the fundamentals of ‘entrepreneurial management’ within an organization requires a definite strategic choice that impacts the small or large company in multi-dimensions. It refers to empirically measured entrepreneurial management (its existence and degree) and this measured strategic choice (pros or cons) linking entrepreneurial management to firm performance. On this score, it is clear that firms that follow the core principles of entrepreneurial management should outperform other more administrative firms in some measures of strategic performance. Naturally, the association is very strong – linking a measured degree of “entrepreneurial management” with firm performance.

Successful entrepreneurs now believe that change is the catalyst for innovation. Therefore, to develop the entrepreneurial mindset required to energize existing/new companies, insight and analytical framework to assess market opportunities as well as practical skills to launch and nurture new business ventures within a larger organization There is a need to develop leadership skills.

Long live the traditions,

but with one difference

They may come from families in the business: passed down from generation to generation, or may enter directly. There is no doubt, in today’s global marketplace, family businesses are a force to be reckoned with and are among the most vibrant competitors in most industries. While family-owned companies often have deep strengths – long-term relationships, reputations for quality work, aggressive reinvestment and high stakeholder loyalty – they can also be hampered by traditional practices, internal politics and family conflicts. In a market with new entrants and intense competition, leading a family business has become more complex.

To survive, a family-owned company must solve special challenges, such as nurturing effective family work and shareholder relationships, transferring the business from one generation to the next, and maintaining ownership control. These tasks require sensitive leadership of business and family.

Harvard Business School rightly observes: ‘…a family can contribute greatly to the success of its business – and vice versa – only if the family adheres to the discipline set by successful family-owned companies around the world ‘

Along with this, the most essential mantra-inspiration is present.

success is not a

wishful thinking

Yes, success in today’s turbulent business environment requires smart innovators who have the skills to identify a business opportunity and transform it into a successful company or start a new line of business for an existing small- to medium-sized company. Have a unique set of skills required to do this. Entrepreneurs essentially have to improve their analytical skills, make good investment and management decisions, manage growth, and develop the necessary leadership abilities, as the situation now unfolds to discover the opportunities for successful creation. It has become a complex process. New businesses.

towards rosy days

Recent past trends in India’s development are creating opportunities for talented entrepreneurs who know how to build a successful business, identify the right opportunity, build an organization, attract resources, plan and implement and manage complex business Know how to navigate the environment. Achieve lasting success for the company.

The key need here is to examine the core challenges of managing product development in a competitive, unpredictable market, and train entrepreneurs to take innovation to a new level, supported by cutting-edge concepts and practical frameworks that provide new insights into product development. Provides. Issues, such as the alignment of product innovation with corporate strategy, the impact of disruptive technologies and the management of risk. There is a need to develop leadership and management skills, identify successes with the greatest market potential, locate sources of capital, and develop a team with a deep understanding of science, technology and business.

It is a fact that the constant and intense focus on running a business leaves little time to learn about the latest resources, technologies and solutions. Business owners often feel alone, not knowing where to turn for advice and answers. Often, they lack the perspective to assess their company’s performance and potential as well as their own performance and potential. This difference demands immediate adequate attention.

Clearly: gaining valuable new insights, sharing and developing decision-making techniques, creating an environment that fosters their passion can, in turn, bring about far-reaching change, and there will certainly be some in the coming days. Can be powerful, provided a planned approach has been adopted.

The requirement here is infrastructure and packaging support apart from finance. Markets are located all around us. Application of appropriate latest packaging technology is essential with regard to protection of freshness and aroma.

Overall, the issues not only affect the liquidity, profitability and equity of individual companies but also affect the national economy by disrupting supply-links, which in turn, badly affects the process of capital formation.

path to success

is a detailed

A long journey before coming out of the tunnel, indeed! The tasks remain endless: [a] building credibility; Deciding what to do; Identifying competitive advantages; Finding what makes a service successful; Understanding why a service fails; What makes us stand out; [b] The possibility to know also about our existing customers, who needs us – in the market, in order of importance, who we want to be our customers, who we don’t want, where they are, how we can win them over, reach them When is the best time to reach out, what gets them excited and of course what turns them off????

This is the ladder of goodwill to climb. One only gets one chance to make a first impression, and for most suitors the first impression becomes the last impression – right or wrong! The truth is that the world just wants to see results! The question arises: What is the point of more business if no one gets paid? Today’s strong will will surely bring success tomorrow, even if it means breaking brick by brick.

