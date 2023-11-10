Entrepreneurship award boosts students’ gift business

Fatima Aborida loves making meaningful, imaginative gifts. Inspired by her long-standing love of crafting, the third-year Brock computer science student started her own company and is now the first recipient of the $10,000 Laura Sabia Entrepreneurial Award.

The award enables Aborida to pursue a four-month entrepreneurship co-operative stint at Brock LINC, where she will be trained and mentored to develop her business.

Abourida, who is also pursuing a minor in management at the Goodman School of Business, will also participate in monthly check-in meetings and work toward set goals and milestones for her business.

“I was so excited when I received the e-mail that I had been selected for the award,” she says. “This award will allow me to invest in new machines so I can expand my product selection , so I can save time creating products and work on my marketing.”

Abourida took his first steps into entrepreneurship during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was fired from his job, had a lot of free time and needed to earn income.

She founded her company, Gift Minion, as a resale business, sourcing and selling gift items that were in demand for various occasions or specific times of the year, such as Mother’s Day or graduation season.

Abourida eventually closed his resale business, but remained interested in entrepreneurship.

At the end of December last year, her mom gave her a very meaningful gift: a Cricut machine that is capable of cutting various materials into a variety of shapes and sizes.

That gift inspired Aborida to restart Gift Minions with the idea of ​​creating customized products like mugs or T-shirts. She is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence to generate mockups of designs based on customer requirements and preferences.

She says, “The best gifts are ones that are sentimental and personal to a person because anyone can give you money as a gift, but money is not emotionally valuable.”

As his customer base began to grow, Abourida purchased additional machines but needed help with marketing and expanding his capacity.

She applied for the Laura Sabia Entrepreneurial Award with the encouragement of Brock LINC Program Manager Cassie Conte.

“I presented my business idea, which is to run a customized gift shop with my main selling points being exclusivity and saving customers’ time,” says Aborida.

“We are excited to have Fatima as the first recipient of this award and look forward to growing her business through the support provided by the Laura Sabia Entrepreneurial Award and the Entrepreneurship Co-op Program,” says Conte.

Conte encourages eligible students to apply for the award, which supports five female entrepreneurship co-op students each year.

The Laura Sabia Entrepreneurial Award is part of a larger gift of $500,000 from Brock University Chancellor Hillary Pearson and her husband Michael Sabia to support women in business and the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Laura Sabia dedicated her life to creating opportunities and opening doors for women,” says Pearson.

“The Laura Sabia Entrepreneurial Award is a tribute to her phenomenal leadership,” she says. “It gives young women like Fatima Aborida the opportunity to grow their creative businesses with the help of Brock’s mentoring support and a four-month paid co-op work period.” Enables to act on ideas. We believe Laura Sabia would be pleased to know that her legacy continues to promote the success of young women in fields like business and STEM, where their talents can be recognized and their efforts can shine.

Laura Sabia, Michael Sabia’s mother, was a founding member of the National Action Committee on the Status of Women, president of the Canadian Federation of University Women, and served on the St. Catharines City Council from 1963 to 1968. In 1974, she was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in recognition of her work toward improving the status of women.

