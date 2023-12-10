Christy Mathis SIU Media Services

CARBONDALE – The recent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase at Southern Illinois University Carbondale celebrated the innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship and ingenuity of Southern Illinoisans and awarded $20,000 in cash and prizes.

In the Southern Illinois Business Plan Competition run by Regions Bank, Carbondale carbon-recycling company Thermaquatica, represented by Scott Hamilton-Brehm, received first-place honors and $5,000 cash along with $2,000 in marketing services from Arthur Agency, One-Hour Strategy Legal Session and five hours of legal work from Advocacy Headquarters.

Also claiming top prizes were:

Second: Harrison Sleep Lab, a Du Quoin health care business, represented by Chad Harris. The second prize included $3,000 as well as a one-hour strategy session and three hours of legal work from Legal Advocacy Headquarters.

Third: Illinois Ozarks Merchandising, an Elizabethtown retail and wholesale memorabilia company that promotes southern Illinois and the Shawnee National Forest, represented by Elizabeth Canfarelli. Third prize was $2,000.

“We were pleased to be a part of the recent business plan competition, which had an initial participation of 31 businesses,” said Melissa Rae Roach, director of entrepreneurship and business development at SIU and director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center. “It was truly inspiring to see 19 enterprises not only completing the competition process but also competing and showcasing a variety of innovative ideas. The turnout reflects the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit within our region.

“The Illinois SBDC at SIU was thrilled to be able to provide free mentoring and workshops to help support these local businesses through the competition process, and the center looks forward to building on this momentum that will drive growth and will continue to be a catalyst for success in local and regional economies. The commitment of small business owners is a driving force, and our office is proud to be an important part of their journey.

The first stage of the competition was local rounds in two groups in Marion, Mount Vernon and Carbondale, with first-place winners earning a $1,000 prize, while second-place winners claimed a $500 prize.

Winners, listed in alphabetical order with location and company head, include:

Harrison Sleep Lab, Chad Harris.

Illinois Ozarks Merchandising, Elizabeth Canfarelli.

Plug Boss LLC, a Carbondale new electrical component product launch, J. Mike Naga.

Thermaquatica, Scott Hamilton-Brehm.

Book a Book Box, a Cobden gift business, Kaitlyn Morrison.

Fire Up Jellies & Jams, Carbondale Packaged Food Products Company, Michael Smith.

Nicole Hillard of Radiance Coaching LLC, a Marion health and wellness coaching company.

Soles, a Carbondale compression socks business, Khiyah Ransom.

SIU and Regions Bank officials were present for the grand prize award presentations on November 30.

“Our team at Regions Bank always looks forward to being a part of this innovative competition,” said Matt Harmon, Assistant Vice President, Regions Bank. “We are grateful to the entire SBDC and SIU team for their dedication in making the Showcase possible, and to the contestants for their creativity and courage in presenting their big ideas. The region is committed to promoting entrepreneurship because we believe that when small businesses thrive, entire communities thrive. We are proud to support the Showcase winners as they take the next step in growing their ideas and businesses.

Additional financial support for the competition was provided by Clearwave Fiber, First Southern Bank, Legends Bank, and SIU Now.

