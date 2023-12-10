December 10, 2023


Christy Mathis SIU Media Services

CARBONDALE – The recent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase at Southern Illinois University Carbondale celebrated the innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship and ingenuity of Southern Illinoisans and awarded $20,000 in cash and prizes.

In the Southern Illinois Business Plan Competition run by Regions Bank, Carbondale carbon-recycling company Thermaquatica, represented by Scott Hamilton-Brehm, received first-place honors and $5,000 cash along with $2,000 in marketing services from Arthur Agency, One-Hour Strategy Legal Session and five hours of legal work from Advocacy Headquarters.

Also claiming top prizes were:

Second: Harrison Sleep Lab, a Du Quoin health care business, represented by Chad Harris. The second prize included $3,000 as well as a one-hour strategy session and three hours of legal work from Legal Advocacy Headquarters.

People are also reading…

Third: Illinois Ozarks Merchandising, an Elizabethtown retail and wholesale memorabilia company that promotes southern Illinois and the Shawnee National Forest, represented by Elizabeth Canfarelli. Third prize was $2,000.

“We were pleased to be a part of the recent business plan competition, which had an initial participation of 31 businesses,” said Melissa Rae Roach, director of entrepreneurship and business development at SIU and director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center. “It was truly inspiring to see 19 enterprises not only completing the competition process but also competing and showcasing a variety of innovative ideas. The turnout reflects the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit within our region.

“The Illinois SBDC at SIU was thrilled to be able to provide free mentoring and workshops to help support these local businesses through the competition process, and the center looks forward to building on this momentum that will drive growth and will continue to be a catalyst for success in local and regional economies. The commitment of small business owners is a driving force, and our office is proud to be an important part of their journey.

extra winner

The first stage of the competition was local rounds in two groups in Marion, Mount Vernon and Carbondale, with first-place winners earning a $1,000 prize, while second-place winners claimed a $500 prize.

Winners, listed in alphabetical order with location and company head, include:

Harrison Sleep Lab, Chad Harris.

Illinois Ozarks Merchandising, Elizabeth Canfarelli.

Plug Boss LLC, a Carbondale new electrical component product launch, J. Mike Naga.

Thermaquatica, Scott Hamilton-Brehm.

Book a Book Box, a Cobden gift business, Kaitlyn Morrison.

Fire Up Jellies & Jams, Carbondale Packaged Food Products Company, Michael Smith.

Nicole Hillard of Radiance Coaching LLC, a Marion health and wellness coaching company.

Soles, a Carbondale compression socks business, Khiyah Ransom.

SIU and Regions Bank officials were present for the grand prize award presentations on November 30.

“Our team at Regions Bank always looks forward to being a part of this innovative competition,” said Matt Harmon, Assistant Vice President, Regions Bank. “We are grateful to the entire SBDC and SIU team for their dedication in making the Showcase possible, and to the contestants for their creativity and courage in presenting their big ideas. The region is committed to promoting entrepreneurship because we believe that when small businesses thrive, entire communities thrive. We are proud to support the Showcase winners as they take the next step in growing their ideas and businesses.

Additional financial support for the competition was provided by Clearwave Fiber, First Southern Bank, Legends Bank, and SIU Now.

Source: thesouthern.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

State media say Cuba foiled terrorist plot by Florida man who arrived by jetski

December 10, 2023
Mark Cuban: This is why I don't spend money on drivers or cleaning services

Mark Cuban: This is why I don’t spend money on drivers or cleaning services

December 10, 2023

You may have missed

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

State media say Cuba foiled terrorist plot by Florida man who arrived by jetski

December 10, 2023
Mark Cuban: This is why I don't spend money on drivers or cleaning services

Mark Cuban: This is why I don’t spend money on drivers or cleaning services

December 10, 2023
Apple shuts down third-party apps that enable iMessage on Android

Apple shuts down third-party apps that enable iMessage on Android

December 10, 2023

Kevin McCarthy, apparently eyeing Cabinet post, endorses Donald Trump for president in 2024

December 10, 2023
DWTS star Alyson Hannigan wows with 20-Lb weight loss in before and after pic

DWTS star Alyson Hannigan wows with 20-Lb weight loss in before and after pic

December 10, 2023
Weekly Cryptocurrency News (+Asia Special)

Weekly Cryptocurrency News (+Asia Special) | Bitcoin predicted to reach $125,000 in 2024 and high interest in trends in the US e

December 10, 2023