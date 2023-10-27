Entrepreneurs warn lawmakers about risk of extortion in federal contracts

Open this photo in Gallery:

Bottler co-founders Ritika Dutt and Amir Morov attend a committee meeting on Parliament Hill on October 26. Ashley Fraser/The Globe and Mail

Two software entrepreneurs warned lawmakers Thursday about potential corruption and extortion in the federal government’s contracting practices, as they described working with outsourcing firms and public servants who sign off on millions of dollars in federal IT spending. .

Bottler co-founders Ritika Dutt and Amir Morov recall a personal conversation they had with Christian Firth, managing partner of two-person staffing company GCStrategies, when the Canada Border Services Agency requested they work with them on a pilot project .

Mr Morrow testified before a House of Commons committee on Thursday that Mr Firth had claimed to him he had “dirt” on various senior federal public servants who are responsible for awarding government contracts.

“An act of misconduct rarely occurs in isolation. It is almost always a symptom of widespread existence and tolerance of misconduct. Individuals engaging in such conduct are also prime targets of exploitation and extortion,” Mr Morwe told MPs in his opening remarks.

Outsourcing firms submitted contract records with detailed descriptions of a company that does not exist

MPs vote to expand ArriveCan study and call witnesses on outsourced IT contracts

“In our conversations with GCStrategies, Mr Firth regularly claimed that he and his friends, senior government officials with contracting powers, have ‘dirt’ on each other. Essentially guaranteeing silence through mutually assured destruction.”

The government steering committee, known as OGGO, has expanded its study into the costs of the ArriveCan app to include a review of the bottler’s allegations. The company has raised concerns about layers of sub-contracting that hide important details about the cozy relationships between private staffing firms and public servants and who is being paid what. RCMP are also investigating Boteler’s allegations.

Mr Firth organized meetings for Bottler with senior contracting officers across the public service in an effort to procure Bottler’s software as a government-wide service. Bottcher’s product is a software tool that assists victims of sexual assault and the CBSA approved a pilot project in 2020.

GCStrategies has received $59 million in federal funding since 2017 and the company includes Mr Firth and his business partner Darren Anthony. The company has no stand-alone office and both men said they do not do IT work themselves. They subcontract the work to others and charge commission between 15 percent and 30 percent.

He has said that he has worked with more than 20 federal departments. The company received more than $11 million for work on the ArriveCan app, more than any other contractor.

Ms. Dutt and Mr. Morwe have said that Mr. Firth arranged meetings for them with senior officials from the Canada Revenue Agency, Correctional Service Canada, Global Affairs, Shared Services Canada, Transport Canada, the Treasury Board and other departments.

He said the then CBSA director general Cameron MacDonald had urged him to work with GCStrategies, but he later discovered that the contract for his work was run through another IT staffing company called Dalian without his knowledge. He said each layer of subcontracting was proposing to collect substantial commissions and it was not clear how the federal money was being distributed.

Another company called Coradix, which shares an office with Dalian, was also involved.

None of the three IT staffing companies responded to The Globe and Mail’s questions about Boteler’s allegations of misconduct. All three have been invited to appear before the Commons government conduct committee at a later date.

Mr. Macdonald, who has since been promoted to assistant deputy minister in Health Canada’s COVID and pandemic response secretariat, previously told The Globe in an e-mail that he was not involved in any wrongdoing. They were not aware of any misconduct and had followed federal rules. Ethics rules for public servants.

Mr Firth told a Commons committee last year that he provides federal departments with “a very strong network of the best talent”. He also said that his commission is in line with industry standards.

In his comments to MPs on Thursday, Mr Morrow described the use of subcontracting as “ghost contracts”, noting that the identities and roles of subcontractors are not actively disclosed by government departments.

Mr Morav said, “Since these ghost contractors are not under direct government purview, the public has no way to verify that the named individuals actually did the work, or even that they were known.” That they have been named.” “It is believed that these are genuine individuals with valid security clearances, and not fake profiles.”

Three IT staffing firms were also among the top recipients of ArriveCan-related outsourcing work, but the Bottger team did not work on that app. Both projects were overseen by some of the same senior civil servants and both had layers of sub-contracting that prevented key details from being revealed to the public.

Ms Dutt told MPs that she raised her concerns through the proper channel but her initial complaints were ignored.

“The concern we have expressed to the government at every level is about systemic corruption,” he said. “We watched quietly and patiently and waited for someone to do the right thing and act on our reports. But instead our hearts are broken because they lied. He lied to us. They lied to you at OGGO, they lied to Parliament and they lied to Canadian taxpayers.

Boteler alerted the CBSA to its concerns in a more detailed report sent to more senior officials in September, 2021 and again in November, 2022.

The agency responded to Boteler’s second report by launching an internal investigation and referring the matter to the RCMP. But current and former CBSA presidents were unable to explain Tuesday why similar steps were not taken in 2021 after bottlers raised concerns.

The CBSA paid out more than $17 million to three IT staffing companies last year after the agency accused the businesses of misconduct, The Globe reported Thursday.

The flow of tax dollars to the three companies from all government departments combined has been rising steadily each year, from $32.6 million in 2016-17 to $84.2 million in 2022-23, the most recent year for which data is available. Are.

Government officials have said that staffing firms are used to meet short-term needs. The CBSA said this week it is working to reduce the use of private contractors.

During Thursday’s committee meeting, Mr Morav was asked to expand on his comments that Mr Firth and government contracting officers sling mud at each other.

Mr Morav replied, “We don’t know exactly what kind of compromising material they have,” but he pointed to the fact that in his case, the private companies involved in his pilot project had submitted such resumes, Who used to exaggerate his work experience without his knowledge.

“This is something that the contracting authority can use for extortion,” he said.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett said such a situation could pose a national security risk.

“Obviously the possibility of individuals collecting compromises about people who presumably all have government security clearance is worrisome,” he said.

Members from all parties thanked Ms Dutt and Mr Morav for speaking about their experiences during the meeting, even if it came at a personal cost. Ms. Dutt and Mr. Morwe said the CBSA canceled their pilot project after raising concerns. He said they received about $112,000 of the expected $350,000 project.

Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola said her experience sounded like something that would happen “in a less democratic country.”

“I would like to congratulate you on your determination,” she said. “And this is what every public servant should demonstrate. Every tax dollar must be spent responsibly.

CBSA spokeswoman Maria Ladouceur provided a statement Thursday after the hearing.

“We heard additional allegations during testimony today that are troubling,” he said. “Our internal investigation is ongoing, as is the RCMP. We are cooperating fully with the RCMP and support them in conducting their independent investigation. We will take action on the results of both.

Justice Minister Arif Virani said during Question Hour earlier in the day that the government could not answer in detail due to the police investigation.

“Any type of malpractice in the procurement process is never acceptable,” he said.

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com