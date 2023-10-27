Entrepreneurs slow to apply for EU Just Transition funding

The Just Transition Fund was launched a year ago in Ida-Viru County to help businesses in the area transition away from shale oil production. At that time, fierce competition for money was expected.

However, only one fifth of the €340 million has been allocated.

“When we were in the process of designing the Just Transition plan, there was a lot of expectation that all the money would come and all the money would be allocated immediately, but we can see that it is a little more difficult. The big companies are not so concerned. , but small businesses are worried. “Everyone is working really hard to get these companies in there,” said Ivan Sergeev, coordinator of the Just Transition mechanism.

The measure for small and medium-sized enterprises was opened three months ago. Entrepreneurs are alert about investment opportunities.

“When these measures were designed, we had one reality in front of us. Now there is another reality in the world, the wars and the energy crisis that we have suffered. What impact will it have on this company, this sector? Now is a good time to do it There are too many external factors in these forecasts,” IVEK business consultant Jefim Alzoskin told Friday’s “Actualne Kamera.”

Janusz Purga, the government’s special representative in Ida-Viru County, who has been in the role for a month, said the government should be more proactive.

“If you see that there is no queue, you have to go to the merchant yourself, but this is only one side of it. On the other hand – and this is already in the works – there is a need to ease measures on economic activity. Codes that you may or may not apply for, we are removing them or eliminating them as much as possible. If there are any restrictions on the types of businesses, we will remove them. We will remove those restrictions Will broaden where you can work. Now a tourism measure is being introduced – that’s for sure, but it is not enough, we are bringing in more. Perhaps, this measure was a bit too focused and now it needs to be broadened. The time has come and there is a desire and will to do so,” he said.

70 percent of the Just Transition Fund money, or €250 million, must be paid by the end of 2026.

Source: news.err.ee