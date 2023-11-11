Entrepreneurs showcase book businesses at SIBF 2023

Sharjah24: Entrepreneurs have stressed that despite the rise of digital books, traditional paper books still hold a dominant position among readers. The claim came during a panel discussion organized by the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship (Sharjah) at the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, where entrepreneurs showcased their startup journeys and innovative projects in the book sector.

From diplomat to cultural café founder

In the session, Khalid Al Ali, Chairman of Zayed Bookshop, shared his journey of launching his startup. “After serving as a diplomat, I visited many libraries during my trips abroad. The abundance of books in different languages ​​impressed me to such an extent that I made a list of books I wanted to buy in all the countries I visited.

Upon returning to the UAE, he started his own book shop business with many of the titles he discovered abroad. The retail outlet, located in Umm Al Quwain, caters to the diverse needs of readers, serving as both a bookshop and cultural café.

He explained that the project began several months before COVID-19 and that they had to quickly adapt and collaborate with delivery services to deliver books directly to readers’ homes. He confirmed that readers enjoy reading paper books more than electronic books, noting that they have regained their position as the preferred medium for reading.

Monthly subscription for children’s books

Nada Al Awadhi, Director of ‘The Bookshelf’, shared its mission to instill a love of reading in society and create a generation ready for leadership and innovation. “I used to buy Arabic and English books every month or two to encourage my children to read.”

Because of the convenience of accessing English content online, especially during the pandemic when libraries closed their doors, the mother of two created a monthly newsletter for Arabic children’s books to provide culturally relevant and engaging content. Decided to set up a subscription service.

She emphasized that the excessive use of tablets by children is one of the most challenging aspects of their parenting, especially because it affects their mental development, affirming that reading is an integral part of children’s education and upbringing. The best tool for.

Selling Used Books Online

Asma Alkmali, founder of ‘Nakara’, an eco-conscious startup dedicated to restoring and selling pre-owned books, started her initiative during the pandemic when she had excess books after reading an average of 200 books. Gone. He considered it necessary to get rid of the extra books.

Starting on Instagram, the project gained popularity, selling about a thousand books per month. Most of his books are in Arabic, and the concept of selling used books was initially unfamiliar in his community. However, they said the idea was successful, and they plan to launch a website and open a bookstore soon.

Distribution and recycling of used books

Grace Karim, founder of the ‘Bookends’ project, operates a platform for buying and selling used books. The project involves acquiring pre-owned books, displaying them on the platform, and compensating the seller with cash or book purchases.

He said: “The platform offers approximately 20,000 books in 13 different languages ​​to Dubai’s diverse population. We have also set up a physical store with 5,000 titles, to encourage reading by making books available at affordable prices and to encourage circulation of books before they reach a stage where they need to be recycled Is.

The founder said he worked to deliver books to all seven emirates during the pandemic, a move that was praised by all, claiming that paper books would remain in demand.

