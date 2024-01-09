Entrepreneurs set to create jobs in the south-east

In an effort to support the ongoing efforts of both the Federal and State Governments in creating gainful employment in the South-East, the Chief Executive Officer, Royal Hair Limited and promoter of Radiant Revive Limited, Steve Maduka, a leading hair and hair products company in Nigeria Plans to open five additional branches in all south-eastern state capitals have been completed.

The hair boss, who disclosed this to News Men during the launch of his new outlet at the International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo during the week, said it will also help curb crime and insecurity in the area.

According to him ‘It is said that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, so we believe that once these youth are gainfully employed, it will be easier for them to get busy and support their families financially. Will create an opportunity to help.

He added that the new branches will help establish Radiant Revive Hair Care products as a neighborhood brand ready to meet the hair and beauty challenges of customers.

He commented, ‘Our idea is to make our quality products and services accessible to more customers while improving brand visibility.’

Maduka also estimated that ‘before the end of the first quarter of this year, there will be an increase of 25% in staff employment, which will help empower more youth to get a source of livelihood.’

The International Trade Fair Complex is the first outlet to open this year, with the CEO announcing a 10% discount to customers who patronize them from January to February 2024.

Radiant Revive Limited was established in 2019 with three products initially, now has 17 products available which include; Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Wax, Hair Dye, Living Conditioner, Hair Bleaching Powder/Developers etc.

Source: www.thisdaylive.com