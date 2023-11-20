Entrepreneurs returning from Europe-US to be part of India’s growth story: Ex-NASSCOM president – ET EnergyWorld

Former NASSCOM Chairman Saurabh Srivastava has said that more and more Indian entrepreneurs are coming back to India from Europe and the United States where the economy is growing and opportunities are big. “Today, more and more Indian entrepreneurs are coming back to India from Europe and the US following the success they have achieved in those markets,” said Srivastava, co-founder of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM). Singapore Fintech Festival here from 15-17 November.

“This is because the economy is growing and the opportunities are big and the government is very focused on entrepreneurs.”

Srivastava said he would like to see the Indian economy grow in double digits, although it remains stagnant at the current 6.5 percent growth.

The Padma Shri awardee, who has funded around 150 startups, said that given the large population of 1.4 billion, India should have one million startups to drive economic growth.

“Indians are among the most inspiring people in the world and we should have no problem moving forward at a faster pace,” he said.

Srivastava said that GIFT City in Ahmedabad is an excellent initiative to win over the investment and business community by creating a tax-free zone.

Solar and wind energy is now available while the Indian space sector is poised to become a global leader, he said.

Srivastava, who has played several key roles in Indian institutions and the corporate sector, also played a key role in setting up The Indus Enterprise (TIE) chapter in Singapore in 2001.

He recalled how the Singapore government had welcomed and supported the idea of ​​a TiE Singapore Chapter, and called on its members to become multi-national in line with the prosperous city state’s large MNC community.

Join a community of 2M+ industry professionals

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest information and analysis.

Download the ETEnergyworld app

Get realtime updates

Save your favorite articles

scan to download app

Source: energy.economictimes.indiatimes.com