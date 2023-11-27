Entrepreneurs promote ginger processing tradition

Farmers harvest white ginger in Gaolian village, Tongling, Anhui province. For Guo Shining/China Daily

HEFEI – As winter approaches, a ginger factory in Tongling, Anhui province, stores about 5 metric tons of white ginger seeds in a building with mud walls and a tiled roof.

The building, which local residents call the “Ginger Pavilion”, is heated by a wood fire that warms and dries the seeds in preparation for planting the following spring.

Jin Rulin, the provincial-level inheritor of Tongling white ginger production technology, said that the cultivation and processing of ginger involved 29 steps.

“From storage in the ginger loft to drying the harvested ginger in the sun, every step is important,” Jin said.

Tongling technology, practiced for over 2,000 years, has recently been recognized by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization as a globally important agricultural heritage system.

For local community members, it is not only a cultural treasure but also important for their livelihood.

The ginger factory processes large jars of fresh white ginger harvested in September. Ginger pieces, known for their large size and thin skin, are turned into a variety of products and distributed across the country.

“This is a peak season for the production and sale of Tongling white ginger,” said Jin, who manages about 6.7 hectares of land that produces about 5 tons of white ginger a month.

While preserving the essence of traditional methods, Jin has created more than a dozen white ginger-related products by exploring new flavors, packaging and product derivatives.

Their efforts have boosted local employment, with more than 300 families involved in the ginger industry and annual sales of approximately 8 million yuan ($1.1 million).

The thriving ginger industry in Tongling has seen substantial growth in recent years. Last year, the cultivation area exceeded 386.7 hectares, with a total output of 180 million yuan. The industry involves more than 2,600 farming families and 35 processing and sales companies.

More young people are combining traditional crafts with innovation and technological advancements.

Four years ago, entrepreneur Cheng Ling, then 33 years old, returned to his hometown in Datong, a suburb of Tongling, with his wife.

He established his own brand, which has expanded from traditional ginger products to innovative items such as ginger rice wine and ginger perfume.

They produce approximately 25 tonnes of ginger products per year and harness the power of the internet to reach audiences across the country.

Recognizing the importance of educating people about the ancient craft, Cheng and his wife have organized educational activities based on the cultivation and processing of Tongling white ginger. About 2,000 students have participated in these.

“The older artisans are preserving the traditions, and something else we young people can do is step up and make a difference,” Cheng said. He said they are working on online promotion of white ginger products and culture, and employing modern technologies such as digital. Management to increase efficiency.

by Xinhua

Source: www.chinadaily.com.cn