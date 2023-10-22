Entrepreneurs pioneer eco-tourism

Waikau Eco Lodge

In a move to redefine the tourism landscape in Naitasiri, a native has broken the barriers of tradition and emerged as a pioneer in the industry by opening an eco-tourism lodge in Nwakabena.

Waikau Eco Lodge owner Elenoa Nimasere has realized her lifelong dream of putting Naitasiri on the global tourism map.

Nimasere has 35 years of experience in the tourism sector.

The Naitasiri woman had ambitious aspirations to become Naitasiri’s first tourism entrepreneur.

As a mother of two children, Naitasiri is driven by a desire to showcase the resources and opportunities present in the province.

“For me, when you talk about eco-tourism, you talk about ecology and you talk about the economy, so when you talk about ecology, you just talk about Eden. Let’s bring to Naitasiri. Where we can showcase agriculture, our water, our resources, even ourselves as people of the highlands, and not forgetting our food.

Nimasere’s commitment to providing authentic cultural experiences has attracted visitors, including group bookings and corporate events, where he believes people want something natural and genuine.

The owner of Waikau Eco Lodge highlighted the serious issue of resource availability without adequate financial support.

“We have resources, but no money. There is a policy for funding. Many other policies are trying to motivate us to build bamboo houses. I think and hope that some consideration will be given to the policies that are coming.

Nimasere is encouraging resource owners to utilize their resources well to their advantage.

With a recent investment of $200,000, the lodge aims to diversify its services to include top-notch accommodation facilities, marking a milestone in its journey towards promoting eco-tourism and charitable efforts.

Source: www.fbcnews.com.fj