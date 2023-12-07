Teacher-turned-politician Glenys Kinnock died on December 3 at the age of 79, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Medical experts say that the disease starts slowly and over time, memory, learning and organization skills gradually decline.

She was Member of the European Parliament for Wales from 1994 to 2009 and Kinnock then served as UK Minister of State for Europe and later as Minister for Africa and UN Relations.

In her later years she became Baroness Kinnock of Holyhead, after being honored by the British monarch for services rendered to the nation.

It was only in the late 1990s that I became aware of Kinnock as a member of the Economic and Social Committee of the European Union and the Group of African Caribbean and Pacific (EU-ACP) States.

It was an honor to serve on the Committee as a representative of the private sector alongside business leaders from EU and ACP countries.

The structure of the Committee of Politicians and Businesses was a tripartite arrangement with trade unionists as the third component.

The late Morgan Tsvangirai, opposition leader and Prime Minister in Zimbabwe’s national unity government from 2009 to 2013, was a trade union representative.

Kinnock and I met at that time another British politician, Charles Henry Plumb, who from my memory were two politicians who advocated determinedly for easier access to the EU market for enterprises in African countries.

Before entering politics, Plumb gained popularity as the leader of Britain’s National Farmers Union.

The British monarchy also awarded him a peerage for national service and Lord Plumb was the only Briton to serve as President of the European Parliament.

He died on 15 April 2022 at the age of 97 and left behind a legacy the Henry Plumb Foundation, which provides financial support and assistance to young people with an interest in farming and food production, a bankable idea and a lot of enthusiasm. Does.

When Britain withdrew its membership of the European Union on January 31, 2020, it exposed divisions among the people of the country that persist to this day. This was known as Brexit, which was coined at the time as shorthand for Britain’s exit.

Economic blocs come in various forms, including preferential trade areas, free trade areas, customs unions, common markets, and economic unions.

In some blocs, only trade is facilitated, yet in others, social and economic partnerships grow to include joint decision-making and sharing of monetary currency.

Full economic integration results in free movement of people, goods and capital between countries.

During negotiations for a successor arrangement to the Lomé Convention, Kinnock and Plumb saw the value of a version that not only provided developing African economies access to the lucrative EU market, but also went further in addressing social concerns. Increases.

Their involvement on social matters was often misunderstood by the leaders of some African states, yet it was abundantly clear that Kinnock and Plumb’s sole agenda was to make no secret.

He had a deep passion for Africa, its people, and the economic well-being of the continent’s countries.

It seems that Kinnock and Plum’s efforts are often overlooked, but people have short memories nonetheless.

Source: www.namibian.com.na