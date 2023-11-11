Stay updated with free updates

A global media buying and marketing agency aimed at start-ups and small tech businesses is to be launched backed by media executive Mark Boyan and Founders Forum boss Brent Hoberman.

Miroma Founders Network (MFN) will provide services similar to those provided by larger advertising agencies, but geared towards entrepreneurs and high-growth start-ups who may struggle for assistance with marketing.

MFN will also target other venture and private equity-backed companies at all stages, as well as small businesses more broadly, including helping them raise funds as well as grow sales.

The joint venture comes as start-ups are struggling to raise fresh rounds of cash due to a slowdown in the venture capital markets and an uncertain economic backdrop, which has led to a rise in business failures.

MFN said this will help small businesses and start-ups increase their marketing competitiveness. MFN will initially provide services in the UK, US and Asia-Pacific regions.

Boyan is the founder and chief executive of UK-based Miroma Group, which owns several media and marketing groups, including a tie-up with actor Idris Elba and a majority stake in Buzz 16, the content company launched in 2016 by footballer Gary Neville.

Boyan said the joint venture was “uniquely placed” to support the market for start-ups.

The group is expected to utilize relationships and connections through Founders Forum, a group of businesses that aims to empower entrepreneurs, and through Hoberman, founder of online travel and leisure retailer, Lastminute.com. From, who is well connected in the world of technology. ,

Hoberman said MFN will bring “vital media-buying and marketing communications services to founders who need a tailored approach, especially as many face the challenges of today’s fundraising landscape”.

The company will have a team to offer marketing consulting, communications planning and media planning and buying, as well as review and implementation of data and analytics infrastructure.

MFN will also work with Founders Forum’s creative and brand agency, Founders Makers, its executive search firm, Founders Keepers, and full-service law firm, Founders Law.

Boyne has his own venture capital group, Miroma Venture, which has been linked to a bid to take over Channel 4 after the government considered the possibility of privatization last year. Boyne has also registered his interest in a potential bid for the Telegraph newspaper.

