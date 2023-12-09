Entrepreneurs gathered at the Social Light Business Club

From left, Social Light Business Club vice president Michael Chernoch and owner and CEO Samuel Nieves Jr., both Fitchburg residents, with Gardner Mayor Mike Nicholson at a November event for their club. (Courtesy of Social Light Business Club)

Fitchburg – Social Light Business Club is shining a warm glow this holiday season with a gathering that is sure to make your days merry and bright.

The Networking Club for Entrepreneurs and Businessmen is inviting the community to a celebratory event on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Tavern 13, located at 13 Central St. in Leominster. Michael Chernoch, vice president of Social Light, said the party will give attendees the opportunity to “enjoy the spirit of the season as business and pleasure seamlessly blend in the warm and inviting atmosphere of Tavern 13.”

He said, “Under the bright glow of gaiety, the Social Light Business Club extends a gracious invitation to the people of Central Massachusetts and beyond.”

Entrepreneurs and business people from the area at the Social Light Business Club gathering last month. From left, Natural Collectives owner Michael Gratarotti, Sitka Creations owner Tamar Russell Brown, and three Fitchburg Art Museum staff members – Deputy Director of Advancement and Administration Rebecca Wright, Assistant Manager of Membership and Events Caitlin Falzon, and Manager of Membership and Events Amy Cotonnoir. (Courtesy of Social Light Business Club)

Social Light was founded last year by “its visionary CEO,” Samuel Nieves Jr., Chernoch said.

“Social Lite Business Club has quickly established itself as the premier party and networking social group in the area,” Chernoch said. “A curated fusion of business and the art of celebration, this dynamic club caters to the tastes of professionals and entrepreneurs alike.”

Both men are “proud Fitchburg residents” and their office is located at 344 Main St. in their hometown.

“This local connection is integral to our mission of fostering a strong sense of community,” Chernoch said.

He said the idea behind starting the networking club came from his mission to create a “symphony of business and pleasure.”

“Social Lite Business Club is dedicated to redefining traditional networking,” said Chernoch. “Our goal is to move beyond exchanging business cards and place an emphasis on building meaningful and genuine connections. Our programs are designed to facilitate real conversations that go beyond the professional realm.

The club hosted a gathering last month at The Reboot Restaurant & Lounge in Lunenburg, and Chernoch revealed there are more to come there and in the Twin Cities. Those interested in the Club’s activities can visit Sociallightclub.com and follow Social Light Business Club on Facebook.

“Mark your calendars as the Social Light Business Club unveils a series of upcoming events,” Chernoch said. “Become part of a community where every gathering is not just an event but an experience – a tapestry of moments woven from the threads of success, camaraderie and celebration.”

Source: www.sentinelandenterprise.com