Entrepreneurs enjoy the sweet smell of success with 'inspired-by' perfumes

A North-East entrepreneur has tasted the sweet smell of success after selling over 1.25 lakh bottles of perfumes inspired by big brands at rock-bottom prices.

Thomas Gibson, 30, has sold more than 250,000 bottles of his “Noted Aromas” since launching the company just 16 months ago. Top sellers are such as Dior Sauvage, Creed Aventus, Baccarat Rouge and Tom Ford.

Scents are not usually subject to copyright and trademark regulations and Thomas’ bottles come in at just £19.99 for a 50ml bottle, or £29.99 for a 100ml. The 30-year-old man brings fragrances from a perfume manufacturer based in France to his warehouse in Washington, where perfume scents are not subject to copyright.

He told the Mirror, “We say they’re ‘inspired’, but we’re also cautious. We make sure we don’t try to be something we’re not. We don’t try to tell anyone that What are they buying.” The real version.”

Thomas studied marketing in the United States but was forced to return to the UK due to visa problems. However, that proved to be a turning point in his business life, he first worked supplying designer goods to TK Maxx and others.

Then, the idea of ​​his own business venture came to his mind. He further added, “Even our packaging is minimal.

“Our best sellers have been really popular. We sold 5,000 on Black Friday.

“We have had over 250,000 orders since launching 16 months ago.”

The secret of their success is proving to be “word of mouth”. Thomas added: “When we first founded it, we thought customers would be hesitant to share what they were wearing.

“But actually they’re happy to say they’re wearing Noted Fragrances. They’re telling other people about it, so now most of our sales are coming from referrals.”

Thomas runs the firm with his brother James, 33, and in the first nine days of December have sold the same amount as last Christmas. They have also created 35 jobs at their warehouse and are looking to add more with the help of the brothers’ parents Andrew, 60, and mother Helen, 57.

Sister Alice, 25, also tried the perfume and gave her opinion. Their France-based expert perfumers create the scents for their brands, before they are produced in the UK.

Noted Aromas is about to take delivery of two machines which are expected to speed up the production line at their plant.

Source: www.chroniclelive.co.uk