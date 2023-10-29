Entrepreneurs Collaborate to Add Zephyr Candle Company Candles to Two Skirts’ Collection

Telluride businesses win awards, are written about in big city magazines and newspapers and have large followings on social media, including from around the world.

Sometimes, though, when local entrepreneurs make waves, the story is all about the small town.

So it goes with Hannah Daly, owner and founder of Zephyr Candle Co. and Kristin Holbrook of trendy boutique Two Skirts on West Colorado Avenue.

“Kristin and I go way back,” Daly said. “I was her neighbor growing up and was her kids’ first babysitter. In high school, I worked at Two Skirts after school and throughout the summer. It was my first ‘real’ job other than being the neighborhood babysitter.”

“Kristin and I started talking about collaborating on a specific Two Skirts candle this summer when I was home for my 10-year high school reunion,” said Daly, who graduated from Telluride High School in 2013. “

Holbrook said, “I have known Hannah since she was a teenager; As a neighbor, a nanny, and an employee at Two Skirts. When I saw that he was an entrepreneur, I was very happy for him.”

Holbrook explained that she “bought some candles from Deli’s to support him and then we decided to make Two Skirts Scent.”

The pair started working, eventually trying different combinations, as Holbrook said, “We came up with our signature potion. Hannah designed our labels and packaging and delivered them to Two Skirts last weekend.

Zephyr Candle Company products are now available for purchase at the Two Skirts Store.

Holbrook said there was so much about Daly’s company and product that inspired her to add Zephyr candles to the stylish women’s clothing, shoes and accessories that Two Skirts is known for.

“I love the Zephyr name, clean packaging, fresh scent and Telluride origin,” she said, “I’m excited to showcase a local Telluride female business owner.”

Daly began making candles during the pandemic, a hobby that eventually turned into a business that reflects Daly’s focus on sustainability and the environment.

“All of my candles are hand-poured in small batches and made from all-natural soy wax,” she explains. “All my fragrances are phthalate-free and I use lead-free wicks. All of this is to create a cleaner burn that is safer for humans and pets to inhale than the regular paraffin candles found in big-box stores.

And while Daly continues to work out of a small workshop in Salt Lake City, where she currently resides, her business continues to grow, encompassing not only retail sales at Two Skirts, but a thriving wholesale business. -Also includes an online presence on Etsy.

In fact, Daly said, “I do primarily wholesale at this point, which is fantastic. I prefer wholesale because it’s more predictable and I like customizing labels and scents for each specific customer. Is.

He further added, “I have just started making candles for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, anniversaries and other occasions. These are small candles that are basically party favors or personal event souvenirs for guests.

A new customer is Snowbird Ski Resort in Utah.

“Yes!” Daly confirmed. “I’m currently making candles for Snowbird Ski Resort. This is a customer I am proud to provide with the goods through the next ski season and hopefully beyond.”

Meanwhile, Daly said he’s glad to see Zephyr candles available for purchase in his hometown.

“I am so excited to partner with Hannah and her candles,” Holbrook said.

Check out Zephyr Candle Co.’s candles at Two Skirts, 127 W. Colorado Ave., on Instagram at @zephyrcandle.co and the company’s Etsy shop at etsy.com/shop/ZephyrHome. Or contact [email protected] for more information.

