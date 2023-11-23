Entrepreneurs are coming back to be part of India’s growth story: Ex-NASSCOM Chairman

Saurabh Srivastava, former president of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), said that Indian entrepreneurs from Europe and the United States are returning to India seeing the emerging potential and huge opportunities in the Indian economy.

According to Srivastava, this number is increasing rapidly.

He said this on the occasion of Singapore Fintech Festival running from 15 to 17 November.

He said that the reason behind this is that India’s economy is growing at a fast pace and the opportunities are huge and the government is focusing a lot on promoting entrepreneurship.

Srivastava said he would like to see the Indian economy growing in double digits, although it is currently stagnating at 6.5 percent per annum.

The Padma Shri awardee, who has funded around 150 startups, said that keeping in mind the huge population of 1.4 billion, India should have around one million startups to enrich economic growth.

He also said that Indians are among the most inspiring people in the world and hence we should have no difficulty in moving forward at a fast pace.

Srivastava also highlighted that GIFT City in Ahmedabad is an excellent initiative to win investments. Also, it is providing an inspiring ecosystem to the business community by creating a tax-free zone.

He said wind energy and solar energy are now available at affordable prices, while the Indian space sector is poised to become a global leader.

An avid wearer of Indian institutions and the corporate sector, Srivastava was also instrumental in setting up The Indus Enterprise (TIE) chapter in Singapore in 2001.

During the discussion, he also recalled how the Singapore Government had welcomed and supported the innovative idea of ​​the TiE Singapore Chapter and called for its members to be multinational which was in line with the ambitions of the city state’s large MNC community.

