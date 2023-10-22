Oct. 21—When COVID closed the restaurant where she worked as a hostess, server and bartender’s assistant, Kelly McCutcheon found herself without a paycheck and a career.

Then necessity flipped the switch.

She surveyed her skills, passions, and immediate resources to find out what she could do for the long term – and what she could love. He found it in his backyard.

Today McCutcheon, 33, is a livestock landowner. At her business, Broken Boat Farm in Henniker, she operates a soil crew: nine goats and 30 sheep, who clear land that is so rocky, uneven or steep that the machines can cut through unwanted and invasive vegetation. Can stump and clear.

This is a work in which they can put their full strength.

Their clients are cities, cemeteries, conservation groups, private landowners, farms and businesses that choose to clear land in a centuries-old, environmentally friendly way. Not only do the sheep and goats graze the stone walls and the grass growing around them, but their droppings supply essential minerals to the eroded soil.

McCutchen’s venture is part of a broader field of startups created, run and owned by New Hampshire women in industries as diverse as trucking, wearable art, agribusiness and tech.

National data showed that entrepreneurship took off during COVID, as more people, including women, became unemployed or worked remotely, evaluated their work-life balance and turned to something closer to home Which is meaningful for him and his family.

New Hampshire’s Small Business Development Centers saw a gender shift in their clients: in 2020, 52.8% identified as male and 49.5% identified as female. In 2021, this dropped to 50.5% male and 49.5% female. So far in 2022 and 2023, the balance has shifted to 54% women and 46% men.

The Center for Women and Enterprise said it had no hard data on women entrepreneurs, but director Chandra Reber said that during the pandemic, the number of women served has nearly doubled. It has since gotten closer to pre-pandemic counts, but the numbers are still slightly higher. Reber said more women are reaching out to become certified as women-owned businesses in the public and private sectors.

In the three years since McCutchen launched Broken Boat Farm Livestock Landscaping in 2020, calls to clear hills and land around wells, leach fields, septic fields, power lines and, potentially, solar arrays, have grown nearly every year. There has been an increase of 60%.

His toughest task to date: cutting slopes in the off-season for Gunstock Mountain’s annual motorcycle hill climb.

Last week, nine goats and half a flock of sheep fell under power lines in Bedford.

“It’s environmentally friendly. It’s efficient. We’re not spending a lot of money on chemicals or paying a company to cut it down and just hoping for the best,” said one of Bedford’s landowners. Said one James Seward, who hired him.

In 2021, McCutcheon hired two additional people – including her husband, who left a remote job in digital marketing.

As a career, “It’s super-successful,” McCutchen said. “We make places beautiful without chemicals and tools.”

A rural thing?

In New Hampshire, a large portion of women entrepreneurs live in rural areas and places where it may be harder to find high-paying jobs or jobs that don’t cause burnout.

Julianna Dodson, deputy executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship at Keene and head of its national program, Radley Rural, said 60% to 65% of those who have used the Monadnock area business training and coaching hub for the past five years have been in the workforce. women.

All seven registrants for the upcoming Business Lab were women. A Radley Rural event in September brought together 540 people from 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada to exchange ideas on rural innovation, business models and biotechnology, clean energy, arts and culture, farms and food, city resources, and more. Came to provide. Small Business, Journalism and Health. Keynote speakers were from the Brookings Institution and the Aspen Institute Community Strategies Group.

“We do a great job serving women,” Dodson said. “We don’t have too many barriers for anyone. It’s a welcoming, supportive environment for learning and marketing technical skills” — and he has trained New Hampshire entrepreneurs, including McCutchen.

deliver bread

For 12 years, Jestina Murphy worked as a nurse at places like Northern Human Services, the Family Resource Center, and the state prison in Berlin.

Murphy said, “I love nursing, but COVID was one of those things that made you look at your life and say, ‘Is this what I should be doing?’

With five children in five grades attending classes remotely at home in Berlin, Murphy continued to work in nursing. As a sideline, she tried offering bedbug heat treatment for homes and businesses, including motels, but calls for service were irregular.

In January 2023 she made a wholesale shift to work as “The Breadman’s Daughter”, delivering commercial baked goods to stores in Whitefield, Jefferson and Twin Mountain, Gorham and Berlin. Now, she wakes up at 3 in the morning and completes her work by noon. Twice a week she collects goods from a depot in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

“It’s phenomenal. I’m doing all the billing and driving a big box truck. It’s very profitable. I go to work and no one dies. It sounds harsh, but it’s the truth.” In nursing, “I had really good days and my bad days were really bad. Now I put bread on the shelf and people buy it,” Murphy said.

Murphy believes that one of the biggest obstacles for women who want to start and run their own business is controlling the inner voice of doubt and intermittent feelings of guilt.

“This can be a struggle for women who always feel conflicted about taking care of others,” she said. “It’s a role you play; it’s not who you are.”

“The biggest thing is just to keep trying,” said Murphy, 39, who has five children ages 11 to 20 and keeps her nursing license current.

“The world isn’t going to end if you change careers. I have a physical job and there aren’t a lot of women in it. Some people said it would be too hard and I wouldn’t last. Numbers have come my way – An increase at the depot in St. Johnsbury. The hardest thing about being an entrepreneur,” Murphy said, ”is closing it down.”

She plans to buy another bread route in two years, hire drivers for it and make deliveries as needed.

‘Something is growing’

The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurs Network in Bethlehem, known as WREN, began in 1994 and now has about 300 members, most of whom are from the Mount Washington Valley and Coos County.

“We’re seeing an increase in people who have had traditional careers who want to start something new,” said Executive Director Pam Sullivan. Many are “growing something that can be turned into a product” – including artisan soaps, lotions and tinctures made from locally grown agricultural products – that are more healthy and fresh than mainstream counterparts.

At WREN, female artists learn best practices, social media, marketing, mentorship – what it takes to become profitable.

“In the North Country, you have to work from other places to be successful,” Sullivan said. “We’re here to help them cast off, change, twist, or discover that this isn’t for them at all.”

Kristen Olsen worked the front desk at The Woodstock Inn, Station & Brewery for 13 years — until the White Mountain landmark closed during the pandemic. Olsen brainstormed what she could do at home. She pulled out the beads she bought in Santa Fe, and immersed herself in online books, photos, and videos on jewelry making. He ordered small figurines from Germany and encased them in epoxy earrings.

Today she sells a variety of styles under her brand, Fifi Paris Jewelry, at Local Anchor 603 in Portsmouth, Littleton Food Coop, White Mountain Trading, and on Etsy.com.

“You have to love what you’re doing,” said Olsen, 68, of Thornton. “Sometimes you feel insecure and afraid that people won’t like them. Often you may get rejected. If someone says no, you move on, put it down there and keep trying It’s perseverance. When people tell me that my earrings make them smile and make them happy, that’s the best reaction. In this world, we all need a little laughter.”

After injuries from a car accident in 2019 made it impossible to keep an eye on a computer screen, Ann Nygaard, who works for Vermont’s university system, joined her local maker space, learned to use power tools, and Began creating wooden holiday tabletop villages inspired by his seven-year stay in Finland and Sweden.

Now the villages created by his small company Houska are run by L.L. Bean. She now employs five manufacturers and graphic artists, utilizes a professional accountant, and continues her work as director of innovation for the state university system.

“Things just escalated,” said Nygard, 54, who lives in West Burke, Vermont, and received help from WREN. “I just love doing it.” To succeed as a newcomer in a competitive marketplace, “it has to be a passion for you.” With properly prepared spreadsheets, financial statements, and planning, “it’s a business, not a hobby.”

Jessica Hipp of Temple is the chief operating officer at Way Around, the vision aid technology startup she founded in 2017 with her father, an architect who battled vision loss throughout his life. After a career in marketing and public relations, technology was a world she knew little about.

She is inspired by bringing change. The Way Around app allows people to navigate their surroundings – even choose clothes in their wardrobe – by reading digital tags placed on items in their surroundings. It is also a tool for people with reading difficulties, including dyslexia.

Today she works with banks, state parks, museums and schools to document all information about their locations. Its eight employees and contractors work remotely. At least half are blind. That said, Way Around is currently sold in every English-speaking country.

“There are definitely parts that are scary,” Hipp said. “There have been a lot of moments of taking deep breaths and continuing.”

“The entrepreneurial journey can be a lonely one.” He said networking provides grounding, camaraderie and a forum to ask important questions. “If you feel like you want to try it, do it! But plan on taking a few years to get connected and find people who can help you make it work. Give yourself enough runway so you have things Have time to understand.”

Hipp made the transition at age 35, and the job allows her to spend time with her 5- and 9-year-old children.

“I don’t look back,” he said. “Living in rural New Hampshire, I have a long commute. Whatever comes next, it’s going to be entrepreneurship. I don’t see myself working for anyone in a traditional way. Can.”

[email protected]

