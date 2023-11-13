Lethabo Motsoaledi and Matthew Westaway are a dynamic engineering-educated duo and joint CEOs of the disruptive intelligence innovation studio, Motsoaledi and Westaway. Here’s why design thinking is essential for any business.

Motsoaledi and Westaway are fresh-faced, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, despite only getting four hours of sleep the night before. They constantly challenge the status quo, rely on deadlines and energy drinks and are fans of Elon Musk’s ‘100-hour work week’ ideal for true innovation.

Relatively new to the working world, these two have their heads on straight and are clearly firing on all cylinders. After spending a weekend brainstorming their vision and mission for Motsoaledi & West or M&M, they took their ‘The Hourglass Project’ innovation to several corporates and most recently to MAMA with another innovation, “Hello Baby Achieved success with “3D Prints”. Magic Expo. It is a testament to his exemplary work ethic and belief that there is always a better way which makes the world a better place.

Take Motsoaledi for example. And yet she almost went the consulting route, which many graduates do because it sure pays off if you’re not sure about your career path. Just 24 years old, this 2015 Alan Gray Orbis Foundation Fellow and 2016 Mandela Rhodes Scholar has made the list for 2017. mail and guardianTop 200 Young South Africans, destiny magazinePower of 40 – announced on 21 November 2017, and inspirational fiftySA Women in Tech.

On her achievements, Motsoaledi says she is keen to inspire women in tech, because “men have been raised to push forward, women still need that encouragement.” It’s about putting yourself out there and wasting years of learning to be cool.

And M&W’s innovative solutions are part of the drive for success. They are currently based in the grounds of the Montebello Design Center in Newlands – which is humming with the gentle breeze of innovation as entrepreneurs work across the space supporting local arts, crafts and design. Westaway explains that M&W was formed because they saw a clear lack of knowledge about the implications of design thinking, particularly among corporate SA, where the biggest problem is that it takes a lot of time to bring something new to market. It takes time.

As a result, all-important ideation stage Usually comes at the end. Westaway explains that he formed M&W out of a passion to challenge the status quo, especially among corporates, where customers’ needs are rarely taken into account.

This is where design thinking flips the script, as M&W start with understanding real human needs and desires, by immersing themselves in their customers’ environments, before coming up with ideas for solutions. Not everyone needs to be pushed through the entire design thinking cycle, so they see where their client fits and they have services for each stage of the cycle.

It is largely about empathizing with the customer to find out their specific needs and decide which needs can be met within certain business constraints. Defining the real problem.

Weaving design thinking into the legacy corporate world

It’s a good, bold move because Motsoaledi and Westaway have been able to leverage their innovation studio to enable the edge of the business without a large team behind the scenes – what you see is what you get now, plus some smart AI algorithms. His study of what they have developed automates previously time-intensive tasks, allowing for some much-needed creative time.

They are a startup well aware of the reality of pulling all-nighters to get work done by analyzing long customer insight interviews and presenting strong, quality findings to clients based on the above.

However this is not as hard as it sounds, as they have a handy transcription app tool and they use an algorithm to pick out key topics with ‘drag and drop’ functionality into the basic report framework – both self-built. , of course – to speed up the process. Westaway says this is ‘data brought to life’, as natural language processing allows qualitative analysis without the need to read every word of the interview. This is genius and proves that design thinking is more than a buzzword. Rather, it is a methodology to rapidly drive innovation in the current customer-centric world.

When asked how they differentiate themselves from other innovation studios, they explain that they are always driven by their aim to challenge the status quo and find a better way of doing things. This is evident from his use of algorithms to simplify innovation and his startup life story.

The reality of the entrepreneurial ‘breaking point’

Entrepreneurs need fear to drive themselves because when you have the most to lose, that’s when you do the most. Throughout university, the two noticed entrepreneurs talking about ‘break point’.

“The fact that it happened cost us down to our last R20 for a loaf of bread and a packet of chips,” Westaway says.

With its first Hourglass, an interactive tech-enabled art piece that stands out from the digital clutter and helps corporates encourage and track participation in Employee Volunteer Programs (EVP) through a unique Internet of Things (IoT) platform. There was no signed order nor any money, and the materials alone cost more than R100,000.

But he bowed down and succeeded. The project is now run by Vodacom, featuring their framed 3D baby ultrasound scan prints, Pampers Hello Baby 3D Prints and Netcare Hello Baby Family Journal.

Motsoaledi ended our discussion by describing entrepreneurship as a rollercoaster that is constantly going up, they are now used to it and they need that stress to function. His advice to others in this field is to focus and try everything, because the risk of failing at just one thing is too great.

Talk about an impressive young couple – accomplished, down to earth and extremely humble. I’m sure we’ll hear their names on business radars more often in the years to come. Until then, visit their websites and follow their latest updates on Twitter: @thabsmotsoledi , @westawaywest

